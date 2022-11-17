ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
WFMZ-TV Online

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dead at 49

Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. The actor - who had children Skye and Hunter with ex-wife Shawna but was married to Tammie Frank from 2003 until his death and had kids Jenna and Jacob with her - was best known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the original 'Power Rangers' franchise but was found dead on Sunday (20.11.22), according to a representative.
WFMZ-TV Online

Elizabeth Debicki was a 'huge fan' of The Crown before being cast as Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki was a "huge fan" of 'The Crown' before being cast as Princess Diana. The 32-year-old actress takes on the role of the late royal - who was married to the now-King Charles and had Princes William and Harry with him but was killed in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997 - in the biographical Netflix hit and admitted it was a "huge privilege" to have been cast in a series she loved.
WFMZ-TV Online

Obit Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’: Christine Has The ‘Worst Goodbye’ With Kody & Family As She Leaves Arizona

Christine Brown met up with Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, Kody Brown and some of their kids to say goodbye before moving to Utah on the Nov. 20 episode of Sister Wives. Meri Brown was out of town and did not attend the final meeting. The goodbye was organized by Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Brown, who thought her mom would regret it if she didn’t officially say goodbye to everyone before moving on.
TheDailyBeast

Kelly Rowland Calls Out AMAs Audience After Chris Brown Booed

Kelly Rowland defended Chris Brown on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards after the singer took home a win for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night. The “Under the Influence” singer was not there to accept the award in person after an apparent rift between Brown and the AMAs. On Instagram this week, Brown posted “U SERIOUS?” in a nod to the cancellation of his planned performance of a Michael Jackson tribute. He commented underneath: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽‍♂️” After she announced Brown’s name for the award Sunday night,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship

Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
WFMZ-TV Online

Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Co-Wrote a ‘Full Deadpool Christmas Movie’

In the Apple TV+ film Spirited, Ryan Reynolds joins Will Ferrell in a new musical take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. But superhero fans might be more “spirited” about the never-made movie Reynolds mentioned in a new interview: a Christmas film starring his beloved Deadpool character.

