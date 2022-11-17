ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIZ

Alice Louise Harper

Alice Louise Harper, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Alice was born November 1, 1955, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Loren R. and Alice M. (McNerney) Dobbins. In addition to her parents, Alice is also preceded in death by siblings, Susanna Dobbins, Michael Dobbins and Carol Wolfe; as well as a granddaughter, Penny Lane Harper.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Randy Kevin Fountain

Randy Kevin Fountain, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday November 19, 2022 at AlterCare of Zanesville. He was born on April 14, 1952 in Zanesville, a son of the late James and Maxine Fountain. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and he was one of the first athletic trainers at West Muskingum High School. He had worked at Mock Woodworking, Green Valley and Crystal Springs Golf Courses. He is survived by three daughters Amy Fountain, Abbey (Joe) Richard, and Andrea (Rick) Dailey. Grandchildren Avery, Kenison, Kamlyn, Kolten, Addison, Jaxson, Lynlee, Lynnox, and Lynden. One brother Marty Fountain. Two sisters Jamie German and Tammy Wiseman. Several nieces and nephews. The mother of his children Marla Anders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother June Shawger Fountain. A sister-in-law Rebecca Fountain. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church 80 East Main Street South Zanesville with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Thomas C. Wisecarver

Thomas Colin Wisecarver, 79 passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at his residence. Thomas was born in Zanesville on December 26, 1942, to the late Leonard and Mary Wisecarver. Stepson to the late Freda Wisecarver, his second mother. Thomas retired from the Metropolitan Housing Authority in 2002. He worked...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bernard E. Mitchell

Bernard Eugene Mitchell, 94, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born July 16, 1928, in Dexter City, Ohio, as son of the late Charles Albert and Mildred Louise (Fouss) Mitchell. He graduated from Dexter City High School in 1947, and was a All County Center and was inducted into the Noble County Basketball Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1949. He worked for Barnhouse Chevrolet, Caldwell, Ohio, in the body shop; Hubbard Auto Service, Zanesville; M.L. Cottingham Ford; Pacific Air Corporation, Ontario, California; White Chevrolet, Zanesville, as a salesman who won salesman of the year for several years; Jack Worstall Auto Glass, Zanesville; owned a Sohio Dealership from 1961 until he retired from BP ProCare in 2002 as the manager. He was the Monarch of Amrou Grotto #45 in 1968; Past Master of Honor, Lodge F&AM in 1970; President of the Ohio Grotto Association in 1978; and Grand Monarch, Grottoes of North America 1986-1987. He served on many national committees with the Grottoes of North America. He was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one in 1994 at Fuller’s Fairways and was a Golf Pro and worked at Crystal Springs, Hopewell, Ohio. He was a Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan and he enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, bowling Leagues where he accumulated a lot of trophies and his many trips to Las Vegas. Bernie traveled extensively all over the realm for the Grottoes International and was a mentor to many. He was really well known for putting on Amrou Grotto Smoker held once a year. For over 40 years he had the uncanny knack of finding top rated sports celebrities and paying very little for them to come speak.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Marjorie Jane Likes

Marjorie Jane Likes, 88 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Marjorie was born on October 6, 1934 in Chloe, WV. She is the daughter of the late William Pete and Goldie (Mason) Walker. She enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. She was in the Red Hat Society and a member of the Cambridge Moose Lodge.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Jaycees Host C Day

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees group geared up to help the community by accepting donations to distribute. The annual Canister Day, also known as C Day, is a day members of the Jaycees group dedicate to collecting items to donate to the salvation army. Every C Day, members...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Jaycees C-Day

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army and the Zanesville Jaycees are gearing up for the annual C-Day Pickup. Donations of gently used toys, clothing, and household items, along with non-perishable food items will be accepted and picked up this Saturday November 19th from 9 AM until 12 PM. Sponsored...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys

ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bethlehem Walk Returns Next Weekend

CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again. the annual Bethlehem Walk will return to Chandlersville next weekend. Following your Thanksgiving feasts Thursday, you can bring your family out to Chandlersville Unites Methodist Church Friday November 25th , Saturday November 26th, or Sunday, November 27th and experience Mary and Joseph’s journey the night Jesus was born.
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold this afternoon to enjoy some festive fun. Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more. There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores

Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

