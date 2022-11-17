Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Alice Louise Harper
Alice Louise Harper, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Alice was born November 1, 1955, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Loren R. and Alice M. (McNerney) Dobbins. In addition to her parents, Alice is also preceded in death by siblings, Susanna Dobbins, Michael Dobbins and Carol Wolfe; as well as a granddaughter, Penny Lane Harper.
WHIZ
Randy Kevin Fountain
Randy Kevin Fountain, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday November 19, 2022 at AlterCare of Zanesville. He was born on April 14, 1952 in Zanesville, a son of the late James and Maxine Fountain. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and he was one of the first athletic trainers at West Muskingum High School. He had worked at Mock Woodworking, Green Valley and Crystal Springs Golf Courses. He is survived by three daughters Amy Fountain, Abbey (Joe) Richard, and Andrea (Rick) Dailey. Grandchildren Avery, Kenison, Kamlyn, Kolten, Addison, Jaxson, Lynlee, Lynnox, and Lynden. One brother Marty Fountain. Two sisters Jamie German and Tammy Wiseman. Several nieces and nephews. The mother of his children Marla Anders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother June Shawger Fountain. A sister-in-law Rebecca Fountain. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church 80 East Main Street South Zanesville with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
WHIZ
Thomas C. Wisecarver
Thomas Colin Wisecarver, 79 passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at his residence. Thomas was born in Zanesville on December 26, 1942, to the late Leonard and Mary Wisecarver. Stepson to the late Freda Wisecarver, his second mother. Thomas retired from the Metropolitan Housing Authority in 2002. He worked...
WHIZ
Bernard E. Mitchell
Bernard Eugene Mitchell, 94, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born July 16, 1928, in Dexter City, Ohio, as son of the late Charles Albert and Mildred Louise (Fouss) Mitchell. He graduated from Dexter City High School in 1947, and was a All County Center and was inducted into the Noble County Basketball Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1949. He worked for Barnhouse Chevrolet, Caldwell, Ohio, in the body shop; Hubbard Auto Service, Zanesville; M.L. Cottingham Ford; Pacific Air Corporation, Ontario, California; White Chevrolet, Zanesville, as a salesman who won salesman of the year for several years; Jack Worstall Auto Glass, Zanesville; owned a Sohio Dealership from 1961 until he retired from BP ProCare in 2002 as the manager. He was the Monarch of Amrou Grotto #45 in 1968; Past Master of Honor, Lodge F&AM in 1970; President of the Ohio Grotto Association in 1978; and Grand Monarch, Grottoes of North America 1986-1987. He served on many national committees with the Grottoes of North America. He was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one in 1994 at Fuller’s Fairways and was a Golf Pro and worked at Crystal Springs, Hopewell, Ohio. He was a Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan and he enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, bowling Leagues where he accumulated a lot of trophies and his many trips to Las Vegas. Bernie traveled extensively all over the realm for the Grottoes International and was a mentor to many. He was really well known for putting on Amrou Grotto Smoker held once a year. For over 40 years he had the uncanny knack of finding top rated sports celebrities and paying very little for them to come speak.
WHIZ
Marjorie Jane Likes
Marjorie Jane Likes, 88 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Marjorie was born on October 6, 1934 in Chloe, WV. She is the daughter of the late William Pete and Goldie (Mason) Walker. She enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. She was in the Red Hat Society and a member of the Cambridge Moose Lodge.
WHIZ
Jaycees Host C Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees group geared up to help the community by accepting donations to distribute. The annual Canister Day, also known as C Day, is a day members of the Jaycees group dedicate to collecting items to donate to the salvation army. Every C Day, members...
WHIZ
Zanesville Jaycees C-Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army and the Zanesville Jaycees are gearing up for the annual C-Day Pickup. Donations of gently used toys, clothing, and household items, along with non-perishable food items will be accepted and picked up this Saturday November 19th from 9 AM until 12 PM. Sponsored...
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
WHIZ
Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys
ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
WHIZ
Bethlehem Walk Returns Next Weekend
CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again. the annual Bethlehem Walk will return to Chandlersville next weekend. Following your Thanksgiving feasts Thursday, you can bring your family out to Chandlersville Unites Methodist Church Friday November 25th , Saturday November 26th, or Sunday, November 27th and experience Mary and Joseph’s journey the night Jesus was born.
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
WHIZ
South Zanesville ‘A Storybook Christmas Parade’ This Sunday
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some festive fun this weekend, head out to South Zanesville for their annual Christmas parade. The parade, themed ‘A Storybook Christmas,’ will start its roughly 2 and a half mile route down Maysville Pike at 2 PM. All westbound...
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
WHIZ
South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold this afternoon to enjoy some festive fun. Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more. There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville...
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
WHIZ
Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores
Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
