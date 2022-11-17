Bernard Eugene Mitchell, 94, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born July 16, 1928, in Dexter City, Ohio, as son of the late Charles Albert and Mildred Louise (Fouss) Mitchell. He graduated from Dexter City High School in 1947, and was a All County Center and was inducted into the Noble County Basketball Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1949. He worked for Barnhouse Chevrolet, Caldwell, Ohio, in the body shop; Hubbard Auto Service, Zanesville; M.L. Cottingham Ford; Pacific Air Corporation, Ontario, California; White Chevrolet, Zanesville, as a salesman who won salesman of the year for several years; Jack Worstall Auto Glass, Zanesville; owned a Sohio Dealership from 1961 until he retired from BP ProCare in 2002 as the manager. He was the Monarch of Amrou Grotto #45 in 1968; Past Master of Honor, Lodge F&AM in 1970; President of the Ohio Grotto Association in 1978; and Grand Monarch, Grottoes of North America 1986-1987. He served on many national committees with the Grottoes of North America. He was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one in 1994 at Fuller’s Fairways and was a Golf Pro and worked at Crystal Springs, Hopewell, Ohio. He was a Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan and he enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, bowling Leagues where he accumulated a lot of trophies and his many trips to Las Vegas. Bernie traveled extensively all over the realm for the Grottoes International and was a mentor to many. He was really well known for putting on Amrou Grotto Smoker held once a year. For over 40 years he had the uncanny knack of finding top rated sports celebrities and paying very little for them to come speak.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO