Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Create Unique Assemblies with Modular Wall Panels that Can Be Installed Horizontally or Vertically
ATAS International has added another profile to its concealed fastener wall panel offering. The Design Wall Reveal is a modular wall panel series designed as a drained and back ventilated (D/BV) assembly. This puts an air gap and drainage plane between the panel system and structural wall, allowing wind-driven rain or moisture to escape the building envelope without entering the building. D/BV systems are also designed to remove moisture that penetrates it through vapor drive from within the building or from the outside environment.
Comments / 0