ATAS International has added another profile to its concealed fastener wall panel offering. The Design Wall Reveal is a modular wall panel series designed as a drained and back ventilated (D/BV) assembly. This puts an air gap and drainage plane between the panel system and structural wall, allowing wind-driven rain or moisture to escape the building envelope without entering the building. D/BV systems are also designed to remove moisture that penetrates it through vapor drive from within the building or from the outside environment.

2 DAYS AGO