UPDATE: Officials call off search, male has not been apprehended

UPDATE: The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a male who fled from an 18-wheeler earlier this afternoon. Officials have not apprehended the subject, at this time.

Law enforcement encourages residents in this area to remain cautious and report any sightings of the subject by calling 361-575-0651.

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a male, approximately 40-years-old, wearing a black shirt and grey pants.

The male fled from an 18-wheeler, following a brief pursuit on US 59 northbound near Alan’s Wrecker Service on Beck Road E.

Deputies have set up a perimeter near this area and around Midway and Old Highway Roads. If you are a resident in this area, please make sure your doors and vehicles are secure at this time and report any sightings to 911 as soon as possible.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office provided the above community alert.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.