Read full article on original website
Related
Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes
If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
Proposed Texas Bill Would Allow Pregnant Drivers to Use HOV Lanes. Agree?
A Texas bill has been filed proposing that pregnant women in Texas should be allowed to the HOV lanes. I think it was around two months ago or so when I was reading a conversation on social media about this very thing. Well, it's related, at the very least. One...
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Texas Fireworks Store Owner Sentenced To Prison For Drug Trafficking
The owner of Texas fireworks store has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas according to the Department Of Justice. According to information presented in court, Jake Daughtry was the owner and operator of Right Price Chemicals, a business located in Nederland...
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0