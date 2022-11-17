Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MilitaryTimes
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
MilitaryTimes
Louisiana Guard fires brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts
The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Collins, confirmed...
MilitaryTimes
‘Made in China’ exclusion policy at exchanges would hurt families
During the House Armed Services Committee’s mark-up of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, in June, an amendment was adopted by voice vote that would prohibit in the military commissaries and exchanges the sale of products that were produced, assembled or imported from China. The...
MilitaryTimes
Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border
This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas...
San Diego Union-Tribune
New Zealand group wanting voting age set at 16 wins in court
A lobby group seeking to lower New Zealand's voting age from 18 to 16 has won its appeal to the Supreme Court, which says the current law amounts to age discrimination
MilitaryTimes
DoD wants to hear from 110K military families with special needs
Service members who have family members with special needs are being encouraged to participate in the first-ever comprehensive Defense Department-wide survey. Personnel enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program will receive an email invitation to participate in the 2022 Exceptional Family Member Program survey, which comes from the Office of People Analytics. There are about 110,000 active-duty service members currently enrolled in the EFMP, each of whom will be given a unique ticket number to access the web-based, confidential survey.
MilitaryTimes
Veteran caregiver kids: America wants to hear your story
A new initiative is seeking out the voices of America’s military-connected caregiving youth to further shine a light on the experiences of “hidden helpers” — children living with and serving wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. Children and young adults are asked to submit...
MilitaryTimes
Funeral set for Marine vet, former judge Doug McCullough
A funeral was set for Friday in North Carolina for Doug McCullough, a former state Court of Appeals judge, federal prosecutor and Marine who died at age 77. McCullough died Oct. 18, according to an obituary from Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas. McCullough had moved to Nevada for retirement. A spokesperson for the funeral home’s parent company said she had no additional information beyond the obituary.
