Service members who have family members with special needs are being encouraged to participate in the first-ever comprehensive Defense Department-wide survey. Personnel enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program will receive an email invitation to participate in the 2022 Exceptional Family Member Program survey, which comes from the Office of People Analytics. There are about 110,000 active-duty service members currently enrolled in the EFMP, each of whom will be given a unique ticket number to access the web-based, confidential survey.

2 DAYS AGO