2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back
MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline. According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them...
Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ
Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?. What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey
For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
These are the most authentic diners in NJ
I saw Guy Fieri pop up in the news the other day. He’s an interesting dude. He looks like he should be some random guy working at Game Stop. Instead, he’s a celebrity chef who hosts “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” among other shows. He featured Clifton’s...
Starbucks workers at these NJ stores are striking Thursday
Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday. Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Red Cup Day involves thousands of...
