Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
Missing Atlantic City teen found safe
An Atlantic City girl has been found safe after disappearing for the second time in four months. Haniyah Graves, 15, had last been seen Tuesday, but has been found safe, her mother confirmed Sunday night. Last time, she returned home on her own, her mother said. Atlantic City police say...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
southjerseyobserver.com
Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?
Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
Atlantic City dogs attack five juveniles, two adults
Seven people were wounded in an attack by dogs in Atlantic City. Two juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary investigation. The dogs encountered a third dog, causing them to become aggressive and...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
Camden County man gets five years for nearly running over Galloway officer fleeing car stop
A Camden County man was sentenced to five years in prison for eluding Galloway Township police. Charleston Carter, 33, of Clementon, was seen in the left turn lane at the intersection of the White Horse Pike and and Sixth Avenue. Police saw that both he and the passenger were asleep....
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
A $3 billion proposal by Bart Blatstein could inject new life into old AC airport
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- An old airport could get new life in Atlantic City. Sketches revealed Monday show a $3 billion plan to redevelop Bader Field.Developer Bart Blatstein's vision for the property features canals inspired by Venice and Amsterdam.The proposal includes 10,000 new residential units, space for stores and offices and parks with public trails.The state of New Jersey ultimately gets to decide what is built on the property.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
