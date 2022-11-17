ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen found safe

An Atlantic City girl has been found safe after disappearing for the second time in four months. Haniyah Graves, 15, had last been seen Tuesday, but has been found safe, her mother confirmed Sunday night. Last time, she returned home on her own, her mother said. Atlantic City police say...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?

Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
BreakingAC

Atlantic City dogs attack five juveniles, two adults

Seven people were wounded in an attack by dogs in Atlantic City. Two juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary investigation. The dogs encountered a third dog, causing them to become aggressive and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

A $3 billion proposal by Bart Blatstein could inject new life into old AC airport

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- An old airport could get new life in Atlantic City. Sketches revealed Monday show a $3 billion plan to redevelop Bader Field.Developer Bart Blatstein's vision for the property features canals inspired by Venice and Amsterdam.The proposal includes 10,000 new residential units, space for stores and offices and parks with public trails.The state of New Jersey ultimately gets to decide what is built on the property.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
