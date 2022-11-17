ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 10

NOPE
4d ago

Haha so wearing masks and being extra cautious makes you more likely to get sick?? Is that what I read? Hahaaaaaaa

Reply
3
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
New Jersey 101.5

Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ

According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ Spotlight

‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses surges in schools, ERs

A surge in RSV among children has led some hospitals to expand pediatric unit capacity. “I hear that a lot of people are getting sick and I think that a flu shot definitely helps,” said Daphne Moran as she joined people seeking flu shots at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. There’s a growing statewide surge in three respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — which some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
New Jersey 101.5

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey

MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Aneka Duncan

Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?

New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)
Gizmodo

The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona

A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

Princeton, NJ
104
Followers
155
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wchram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy