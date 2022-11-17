Read full article on original website
Haha so wearing masks and being extra cautious makes you more likely to get sick?? Is that what I read? Hahaaaaaaa
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
N.J. reports 762 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate stabilizes ahead of Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 762 COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate stabilizes days before Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Monday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ
According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Flu cases keep rising ahead of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, doctors are warning patients to gather cautiously.
N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses surges in schools, ERs
A surge in RSV among children has led some hospitals to expand pediatric unit capacity. “I hear that a lot of people are getting sick and I think that a flu shot definitely helps,” said Daphne Moran as she joined people seeking flu shots at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. There’s a growing statewide surge in three respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — which some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?
New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
