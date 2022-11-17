ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
paramuspost.com

Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor

Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

Princeton, NJ
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ.

 https://wchram.com

