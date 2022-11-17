Read full article on original website
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
NJ.com
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
NJ.com
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2
As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza. Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious. When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded...
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
NJ.com
21st store for adult recreational weed opens its doors in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee opened its doors Thursday to a steady flow of customers, becoming the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational weed and the one located closest to New York. Among those to venture into the store for its 11 a.m. launch was Bryan Beck, 60, of Edgewater....
The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of
The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
NJ.com
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list
It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Toxic habit some in NJ must stop when gathering for Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe, but the holidays have now arrived in New Jersey. After we get through Thanksgiving, it becomes a mad dash to the New Year. And as we get older, it does seem to go faster and faster every year. As those years go by, so does our...
paramuspost.com
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey
DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor
Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
