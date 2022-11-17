Read full article on original website
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Vijenthira et al found that front-line polatuzumab vedotin-piiq plus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP), second-line chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, or the combination would not be likely to be considered cost-effective compared with the standard of care for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed, intermediate- to high-risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
In a registry-based retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Ziad Bakouny, MD, and colleagues in the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19 registry) found that patients receiving cancer immunotherapy who had baseline immunosuppression, but not those without baseline immunosuppression, had an increased risk of greater COVID-19 infection severity and COVID-19–related cytokine storm. A similar relationship was observed among patients receiving systemic therapy other than immunotherapy.
On November 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing regimen for asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze). Under the new regimen, patients should receive 25 mg/m2 intramuscularly on Monday and Wednesday mornings and 50 mg/m2 intramuscularly on Friday afternoon. It also is approved to be administered every 48 hours at a dose of 25 mg/m2 intramuscularly.
