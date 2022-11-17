In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Vijenthira et al found that front-line polatuzumab vedotin-piiq plus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP), second-line chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, or the combination would not be likely to be considered cost-effective compared with the standard of care for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed, intermediate- to high-risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

