torquenews.com

CR's 8 Best SUVs Under $40,000 - Why The 2023 Subaru Outback Slips To 2nd

What are the best 2023 model-year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2023 Subaru Outback is Consumer Reports 2nd-best pick in the 2-Row category. Check out what sets it apart from the competition and why the Outback slips to second place. Why is the 2023 Subaru Outback ranked one...
Road & Track

Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return

The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
torquenews.com

2023 Subaru Ascent Is Now A Consumer Reports Most-Improved Model In Reliability

Is the 2023 Subaru Ascent a reliable 3-Row SUV? According to Consumer Reports, Ascent is now on its newly recommended models list with improved reliability. See what's improved. The Subaru Ascent has taken a lot of heat recently for being unreliable. Consumer Reports had the Ascent 3-Row family hauler on...
MotorBiscuit

Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trim Level Is Best?

Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner trim is best? Check out the best Toyota 4Runner model for off-roading and luxury comfort. The post Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trim Level Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Roadster Pickup Hot Rod Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• The frame in this hot rod was built almost 90 years ago, in 1935, but don't expect to get much more than that from the history books. • This hot rod was completely reworked in 2009 for land speed competitions and is now street legal with a Chevy V-8 engine, a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, and plenty of other upgrades.
CAR AND DRIVER

2007 Mercedes R63 AMG Is Today's Bring a Trailer Auction Pick

• A vehicle Mercedes refused to call a minivan, the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG was labeled as a Sports Tourer that could achieve 155 mph. • The R63 was only sold for one year, with 113 believed to have been produced for North America and 108 making it to the United States.

