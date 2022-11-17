ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Targhee Resort opens it's winter season on Friday

By Evan Thomason
 3 days ago
ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI) - Grand Targhee Resort is excited to reveal it's new features coming for this year's winter season. Director of Marketing and Sales Jill Gaylord says the slopes are ready to go and are better than ever.

Grand Targhee is opening up this year with over 70" of fresh snow already at the base. They are excited to open up this early especially after the delay to the winter season last year.

Grand Targhee's biggest new toy is their new Colter ski lift. The Colter lift is a speedy quad chair that covers a more remote side of the mountain and offers a challenge to riders. It offers several runs for intermediate and expert skiers and snowboarders. The lift will allow the resort to use 30% more land than what they had for last year. The colter lift will not officially start at the beginning of the winter season due to performance checks, but the resort ensures that the lift will be open up sometime during the winter season.

This new addition brings an end to cat skiing for Grand Targhee. Cat skiing allowed riders to travel up via snowmobile up to the top of the mountain. The resort felt they needed more space and accessibility. Only specific riders who booked well in advance could use the Cat skiing area and now Grand Targhee can open this space to anyone.

Grand Targhee resort is now replacing paper tickets with electronic cards for lift tickets. Employees will scan electronic cards for riders to get onto the lifts. Riders can keep a single card for the entire season as multiple purchases can be uploaded onto the card for different days.

The opening day for Grand Targhee Resort is Friday, Nov. 18. They will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

