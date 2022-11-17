Read full article on original website
NFL
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
NFL
NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The rookie corner who's locking down receivers like a seasoned All-Pro. -- The overlooked deadline deal that could pay enormous dividends. But first, a look...
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson declares for NFL draft
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson announced Sunday night he will declare for the NFL draft and prepare for workouts after he has a broken foot surgically repaired. Wilson has been credited this season with 61 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His leaving early for the draft has been...
Bills credit Buffalo community after win: 'That was for you'
Following Sunday's win, the Bills shared their appreciation for the fans, neighbors and friends back in Buffalo who helped them get to Detroit following a massive snowstorm.
NFL
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving
The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week's Thanksgiving holiday, per sources. These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a...
NFL
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett turns over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak
Looking to spark an injury-depleted offense and help his struggling quarterback find a rhythm, Nathaniel Hackett is making the biggest change of his young tenure as Broncos head coach:. Hackett is turning over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, who will send in the calls to Russell Wilson starting...
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Los Angeles Rams due to an eye injury suffered in Week 10's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan did not...
NFL
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit
Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
NFL
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL
Rams QB Matthew Stafford evaluated for concussion in loss to Saints; Bryce Perkins finished game at QB
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left to be evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter against the Saints and did not return. Stafford had connected on 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns at the time of his exit. Backup quarterback Bryce Perkins entered the...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18
CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) questionable. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is "progressing" and has "come a long way" but will be a game-time decision versus the 49ers on Monday night, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury is more of a maintenance thing, according to Kingsbury, and it...
NFL
Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers
The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
NFL
Falcons to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback while still in playoff contention
The Falcons have exceeded expectations this season, rebounding from an 0-2 start to reach .500 and remain in the race for the NFC South. With a talent-starved roster and a brutal cap situation the current leadership inherited, Atlanta keeping its head above water has been a surprise. The play of...
NFL
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears
The NFL has a new kick-return king. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. The do-it-all weapon's record-breaking play came on a 103-yarder in Atlanta's 27-24 win...
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos
During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos. Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Leaders in pressures, WR yards after catch over expected
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on leaders in pressure percentage, get off and total pressures among edge rushers. Next, the duo hits on Bucky's list of the five quarterbacks with the most at stake in the second half of the season. For the rest of the show, the pair hits on leaders in yards after catch over expected among wide receivers.
NFL
Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets
The New England Patriots continue to find ways to break the New York Jets' hearts. This time around, it was Patriots third-round cornerback Marcus Jones taking an 84-yard punt return across the goal line with five seconds remaining to pull ahead, 10-3, giving New England its 14th straight victory against New York on a day in which neither team's offense showed up.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Team fits for top 25 Senior Bowl prospects in Week 12 of college football season
As we enter the second half of the NFL regular season and the final weeks of college football's regular season, I'm taking a look at potential pairings of draft prospects and pro teams. Below, I rank my top 25 players from the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list based on their...
NFL
Next Woman Up: Alexandra Cancio-Bello, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
NFL
Injury roundup: Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Allen and Williams were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. In Friday's practice, both were...
