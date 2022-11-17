ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
NFL

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). The Jets finally exact revenge on the Patriots! Sunday in Foxborough, Gang Green piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, snapping New England's run of 13 straight wins over New York, a streak that dates back to 2016. These are NOT the same old Jets.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) questionable. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is "progressing" and has "come a long way" but will be a game-time decision versus the 49ers on Monday night, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury is more of a maintenance thing, according to Kingsbury, and it...
NFL

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos

During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos. Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on...
NFL

Move the Sticks: Leaders in pressures, WR yards after catch over expected

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on leaders in pressure percentage, get off and total pressures among edge rushers. Next, the duo hits on Bucky's list of the five quarterbacks with the most at stake in the second half of the season. For the rest of the show, the pair hits on leaders in yards after catch over expected among wide receivers.
NFL

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

The New England Patriots continue to find ways to break the New York Jets' hearts. This time around, it was Patriots third-round cornerback Marcus Jones taking an 84-yard punt return across the goal line with five seconds remaining to pull ahead, 10-3, giving New England its 14th straight victory against New York on a day in which neither team's offense showed up.
NFL

Next Woman Up: Alexandra Cancio-Bello, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:

