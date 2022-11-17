ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Black Friday PS5 restocks are scheduled at Walmart next week

By Tabitha Baker
Walmart has been a little quiet on the PS5 restock front recently, but Black Friday is drawing this once-reliable retailer back into the scene. Three new PS5 stock drops have been announced today for Thanksgiving week, with only one of them reserved for Walmart+ members. Walmart has also stated that, alongside the Disk Edition console , the Digital Edition and God of War: Ragnarok bundles for both versions will be available next week.

We haven't seen the Digital Edition on US shelves for some time now, making this one of the most enticing PS5 restocks yet. Walmart+ members will need to mark their calendars for Monday November 21 for this first drop, with consoles going live at 12pm ET . This is where we'll see the biggest allocation of stock, if previous drops are anything to go by - so it's well worth taking a look at that $13 monthly subscription - even if it's just for this Black Friday period.

On Wednesday November 23 , the floodgates will open to the rest of Walmart's customer base. Anyone will be able to secure themselves a console (or bundle) from 12pm ET, but we'd still recommend getting in early. Then, the final crescendo takes place on the big day itself - Walmart's Black Friday PS5 deals will be topped off with in-store PS5 restocks for all customers on November 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HsSj_0jEdaCuJ00

PS5 | $499.99 at Walmart (next drop November 21)
Walmart's next PS5 restock will land on November 21, for Walmart+ members only. If you don't fancy the $13 monthly subscription, though, you'll get another chance on November 23. Both of these online restocks will launch at 12pm ET. If you're feeling old school, though, you'll have a third chance to buy in-store with widespread restocks on Black Friday itself.

These stock drops will be spread across the standalone disk edition console (linked) and plenty of other versions:

Digital Edition | $399 at Walmart
God of War: Ragnarok Bundle | $559 at Walmart
God of War: Ragnarok Digital | $459 at Walmart View Deal

It's rare to see so many PS5 bundles on the shelves at the same time, so we're holding out for an easier grab than usual next week. We're expecting the standalone versions of both consoles to sell out first, and the Digital Edition to move the fastest, so it's well worth prioritising your efforts around those God of War: Ragnarok bundles. We'll see slightly reduced competition here due to those higher price tags - but that quieter period will only last until stock of standalone devices runs out.

How to buy a PS5 in Walmart's next restock

Once you've secured your console, it's worth taking a look at the best PS5 accessories on the market right now. We're covering plenty in our guide to the latest Black Friday gaming deals , and if you're stocking up on software be sure to check out this year's Black Friday video game deals as well.

