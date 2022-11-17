ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World of Warcraft player breaks level max world record in just three hours thanks to Dragonflight pre-patch

By Iain Harris
A World of Warcraft fan has managed to hit the highest level possible in record time, and it’s all thanks to some tweaks made as part of the Dragonflight pre-patch.

Content creator Harldan explains on YouTube that they decided to revisit an old levelling guide due to the changes Dragonflight makes to Chromie Time. If you’ve been out of the loop, the feature was introduced in Shadowlands and allows you to grind a new character from level 10 to 50 in whatever expansion you fancy. In Dragonflight, you can level all the way to level 60, though it’s required some tinkering from Blizzard.

Happily, while putting together a new levelling guide, Harldan has hit level 60 in what they describe as record time at 3 hours and 21 minutes. You can see how they did it below or in a written post on Reddit , with multiple routes provided to account for Horde or Alliance alignment.

If you’re not playing an allied race, you’ll need to reach level 10 first, though that proves to be a doddle with the Exile’s Reach starting zone, which is created to get new players acquainted with the MMO swiftly. Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to speak to Chromie and play the Legion Questline until you unlock the Dalaran Hearthstone. The quests you’ll need to play differ from here on out depending on your allegiance, so we recommend following Harldan’s guide to keep you right.

World of Warcraft’s level cap raises to 70 with the release of Dragonflight, so this is a nifty way to ensure you’re at level cap before then. Or, instead, you can create a Dracthyr and enjoy the wealth of customisation options available, like most WoW fans are doing right now.

Meanwhile, Blizzard is un-gendering character creation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

