Rick and Morty producer teases "authentic" anime spin-off

Rick and Morty is no stranger to dipping its toes into the world of anime. Its three shorts released in 2020 and 2021 drew over 25 million views on YouTube. Now, a fully-fledged anime spin-off , directed by Tower of God’s Takashi Sano, is on the way.

Producer Scott Marder spoke to GamesRadar+ about the upcoming spin-off ahead of Rick and Morty season 6’s return – and promised it would be an “authentic” take on the medium.

“I think it’ll really be authentic and unto itself. It’s not trying to dip into the [main] show in too hard a way,” Marder says.

He adds: “Adult Swim has been really good at making these satellite art pieces that are just additive, like a bonus. I think this will be a lot like that.”

No release date yet for the anime, though it was reported earlier this year that the anime spin-off will consist of 10 episodes.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. “It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception,” director Takashi Sano said in a statement. “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

Season 6 of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is returning later this November to E4 and All 4.