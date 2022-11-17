ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Rick and Morty producer teases "authentic" anime spin-off

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUTXB_0jEdZwO800

Rick and Morty is no stranger to dipping its toes into the world of anime. Its three shorts released in 2020 and 2021 drew over 25 million views on YouTube. Now, a fully-fledged anime spin-off , directed by Tower of God’s Takashi Sano, is on the way.

Producer Scott Marder spoke to GamesRadar+ about the upcoming spin-off ahead of Rick and Morty season 6’s return – and promised it would be an “authentic” take on the medium.

“I think it’ll really be authentic and unto itself. It’s not trying to dip into the [main] show in too hard a way,” Marder says.

He adds: “Adult Swim has been really good at making these satellite art pieces that are just additive, like a bonus. I think this will be a lot like that.”

No release date yet for the anime, though it was reported earlier this year that the anime spin-off will consist of 10 episodes.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. “It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception,” director Takashi Sano said in a statement. “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

For more from Rick and Morty’s creative team, here’s why the show will continue to embrace canon – plus, Justin Roiland talks all about why we haven’t seen more Interdimensional Cable.

Season 6 of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is returning later this November to E4 and All 4.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 7 review, recap and analysis: 'Full Meta Jackrick'

Warning: This Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 review is packed with spoilers. If you haven’t seen the episode, stop reading now – you don’t want to make Mr Poopybutthole sad, do you?Since the show returned in September, Rick Sanchez has been waging a one-man war against canon. This sixth season has (more or less) followed his lead, with a succession of standalone stories you could enjoy...
GamesRadar

Strange World review: "Disney's latest is visually splendid but lacks dynamism"

Partly inspired by 1950s adventure comics, Disney animation Strange World starts as if it’s been torn from such pages. Intrepid explorer Jaeger Clade (voiced by Dennis Quaid), who hails from the isolated land Avalonia, leads a party to the Bearclaw Mountains, a region no one has ever ventured past. While others refuse to go further, Jaeger goes onwards, never to return, leaving behind his wife and young son...
GamesRadar

The Walking Dead series finale review: "A mixed bag of a conclusion"

Warning! This review contains major spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 24. Well, that's it. The Walking Dead has finally concluded after 12 years – and the long-running zombie drama's last-ever episode highlights both the best and the worst aspects of the show in recent seasons. The Walking Dead series finale is almost split into two halves; the first section offering up 35 minutes of pulse-pounding action,...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy