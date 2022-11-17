Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
3 Women Were Stabbed To Death In QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Public Skating on Sundays at Winter Garden Through March 2023!
Sunday Public Skating at Winter Garden is BACK this Sunday, November 20 from 3:00 - 4:20 PM (and every Sunday through March 2023!) Admission: $15 Adult, $10 Child (12 & younger) Skate Rental $5. Winter Garden is located at 111 Prospect Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Learn more => wintergardenarena.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Carol Jean Haley, 81, active member of Founders Hall, has died
Carol Jean Haley, 81, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late John (Jack) Lawrence Haley who predeceased her in 1990. Carol was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 12, 1941, a daughter of the late George and Jean (Proctor) Purden....
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Mostly Healthy Food Reviews
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Mostly Healthy...
hamlethub.com
Bethel 7U Northern CT Pop Warner Champions!
Congratulations to the Bethel U7 Rookie Tackle Team who completed their season with a 10-0 overall record, defeating Seymour 28-21 in the Northern CT Pop Warner U7 Championship. Bethel Superintendent of schools Dr. Christine Carver said, "We are so proud of these student-athletes from Berry, Rockwell, and Johnson School!" Follow...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank opens ATM in Lily's Weston Market
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the recent installment of a standalone ATM at Lily’s Weston Market in the Weston Shopping Center. Lily’s Weston Market opened in May of this year, taking over the storefront of Peter’s Weston Market, which was a town staple for over 50 years. “We are thrilled to expand further into the Weston community,” said Arianna Middleton, Vice President of Electronic Banking and Electronic Banking Manager at Fairfield County Bank. “Working with local businesses is a part of who we are, and we are always looking for new ways to serve our clients and make banking more convenient.”
hamlethub.com
A Breath of Fresh Air for Ridgefield Public Schools
Superintendent Susie Da Silva is working with several members of the RPS Administration on an application for the HVAC Indoor Air Quality State Grant, which aims to encourage municipalities to improve indoor air quality by installing, replacing or upgrading HVAC Systems in public schools. If the grant is approved, Ridgefield...
hamlethub.com
WCSU Moot Court team advances to nationals thanks to impressive performance at regional tournament held at Yale
Four Western Connecticut State University two-student teams participated in the American Moot Court Association Elm City Regional held at Yale University last weekend and performed so well that one team will advance to the nationals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in January. It’s a Cinderella story in the making. Moot...
hamlethub.com
Learn About Proposed CCSD Facilities Improvement and School Safety Bond and VOTE on November 29
Everyone living in the Chappaqua Central School District should read up on the proposed CCSD Facilities Improvement and School Safety Bond. You then should VOTE on the two propositions on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 7am-9pm at Horace Greeley High School. REFERENDUM #1: Infrastructure Repairs and Upgrades – TOTAL COST...
Comments / 0