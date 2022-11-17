Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the recent installment of a standalone ATM at Lily’s Weston Market in the Weston Shopping Center. Lily’s Weston Market opened in May of this year, taking over the storefront of Peter’s Weston Market, which was a town staple for over 50 years. “We are thrilled to expand further into the Weston community,” said Arianna Middleton, Vice President of Electronic Banking and Electronic Banking Manager at Fairfield County Bank. “Working with local businesses is a part of who we are, and we are always looking for new ways to serve our clients and make banking more convenient.”

WESTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO