One of our favourite phones of 2022 is currently over £300 off in this Black Friday deal

Sony's five-star Xperia 1 IV smartphone is currently on sale via Sony's website with a whopping £300 worth of savings. With its sharp 4K screen and rich, detailed audio performance, we found that it somehow achieved the task of outperforming its predecessor which was no small task. Our main critique was that it was pretty expensive at £1299; trumping the likes of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at the time of reviewing.

Thankfully, Black Friday is inching ever closer, and Sony has laid on several smartphone deals, including this irresistible Xperia 1 offer which knocks £300 off the asking price. These deals are available on both Sony's online store , as well as Amazon, with the Xperia 1 IV being even cheaper on Amazon if you pick the Black colour option.

Sony Xperia 1 IV £1299 £970.58 at Amazon

Sony's flagship smartphone is a slick, powerful and fully-featured portable AV machine. With its 4K display, stereo speakers and headphone jack, it performed exceptionally in our testing and we deemed it a worthy successor to the much-praised Xperia 1 III. View Deal

The Xperia 1 IV is easily one of the best phones you can buy right now if you want to take your movies, shows and music on the go. Its 21:9 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate is stunning and it sounds as good as it looks thanks to its brilliant speaker and headphone performance. It's also incredibly feature-rich, with expansive camera modes and even native live-streaming capabilities if you're looking to create content on this phone as well as consume it.

However, if you want the five-star Sony treatment for even cheaper, then you're in luck as the whole Sony Xperia family is on sale this Black Friday. The Xperia 10 IV , our Award-winning budget champion is £80 off the usual asking price at just £299 - an absolute steal. The Xperia 5 IV , which we recently reviewed and gave five stars to, is also on sale for £799 - that's a saving of £150.

Sony Xperia 5 IV £949 £799 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 5 IV strikes a balance between price and performance by undercutting the Xperia 1 IV while still feeling more premium than the 10 IV. Its 21:9 OLED 120Hz display looks sharp and its upgraded stereo speaker setup sounds clearer and fuller than its cheaper Xperia 10 IV counterpart. View Deal

Sony Xperia 10 IV £379 £299 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 10 IV took home a What Hi-Fi? 2022 Award in the smartphone category thanks to its practically unrivalled AV performance for the price - so the fact it's even cheaper with this Black Friday deal makes it even better. Its 21:9 OLED display and solid headphone performance won us over with this phone, making it the one to go for if you want portable AV brilliance on a budget. View Deal

With the whole Xperia family on offer, there's a five-star device for everyone here and at tempting Black Friday prices. The Xperia 5 IV takes the top-notch performance, upgraded speakers and excellent main camera from the 1 IV, while the 10 IV crams the 21:9 OLED screen into a smaller, lightweight body for affordable and portable movie magic.

Whatever device you choose, we're sure you'll find plenty to like about all of them, and you'll like the savings even more. You can expect plenty more Black Friday deals around the corner, we'll be highlighting the very best AV and hi-fi deals all the way through to Cyber Monday .

