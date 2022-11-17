ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
Why advocates want more oversight at New York nursing homes

Advocates for older and vulnerable New Yorkers say more funding is needed for an oversight program at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. More than half of the nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New York have not received a visit from a member of the state's ombudsman program so far this year. It's a problem the needs to be addressed, said Bill Ferris, the legislative representative for AARP New York.
NY education officials: End Native American mascots or risk state aid

School districts in New York state that do not change their Native American-themed mascots are at risk of losing state aid or having their officials removed, the state Education Department this week announced in a new guidance. Top education officials in New York are reiterating their opposition to the use...
Wrongful death expansion backed by caucus lawmakers

A debate over the fate of a measure to expand New York's wrongful death statute is heating up as the measure heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for her consideration. The measure would allow a person to bring a wrongful death claim based on emotional suffering and anguish, going beyond the current law's requirement to show only financial losses because of a loved one's death.
Childhood mental health programs to get boost in New York

Community-based service organizations will receive more than $3.3 million to provide mental health programs for children and families, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The money, part of a federal aid package, will benefit programs for young people who are diagnosed with mental illness and a developmental disability or...
