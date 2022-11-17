CDOT implements 24/7 snowstorm response for I-70 mountain corridor

Heaviest snow for Denver metro area coming Thursday night 03:42

CDOT's Region 1 crew was under 24/7 watch of the Interstate 70 mountain corridor on Thursday morning ahead of the snowstorm . This activity level is planned to continue through the storm.

According to CDOT, crews will be out and about on I-70 between Golden and the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. Crews are expected to be plowing and treating the state roads around the clock during the storm.

That means more than 100 plows will be out in this region of the state, with more crews throughout.

CDOT wants drivers to know the following:

Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, roads will be SLICK, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas

It's best to avoid driving during the storm and work from home if possible



If you have to be out, take it slow, keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you, stay well behind plows, DON'T PASS



PLOWS and give extra time

Make sure you have the appropriate tires for winter weather with a tread depth of at least 3/16th of an inch



Know before you go and check out COtrip.org for the latest road conditions



CDOT pre-treating ahead of snow:

Prior to snowfall, crews have been pretreating stretches of I-25, particularly in the southern part of the Denver region. Crews have also pretreated bridge decks and shaded areas that are prone to icy conditions. Pretreatment has also occurred in the northern area of the Denver region and on I-70 in the Georgetown area along the mountain corridor

The pretreatment helps to melt the snow and ice on pavement, but road conditions will continue to be slick

CDOT plowing and deicing during the snow:

During snow, trucks are making continuous passes on state-maintained roads and spreading deicer materials to help break down the snow and ice. The deicer helps to prevent ice build up. CDOT uses both liquid and solid deicers to help melt the ice once it has started to stick on the pavement

CDOT crews make continuous plow passes on the most heavily traveled state maintained routes first, including I-25, I-70, I-76, I-270, I-225, C-470 and other major routes. Once the storm subsides, crews will plow other state routes

Motorists often believe that CDOT maintains local and residential roads, including neighborhood streets. However, cities and counties are responsible for local and residential roads-not CDOT

More information about conditions for drivers during the winter storm can be found on the CDOT Winter Wise web page .

RELATED: Snow & Cold will create miserable travel conditions