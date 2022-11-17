ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hooversun.com

Aldridge Gardens schedules 2022 greenery sale Dec. 1-3

If you’re looking for greenery to help decorate your mantel, staircase, doors, fence or tables in your house for Christmas, Aldridge Gardens is offering a selection of fresh greenery for people to buy. The greenery sale has been expanded to three days this year and will take place Dec....
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

High school sports recap: Bucs football falls in semifinals

Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) tackles Thompson wide receiver Deuce Oliver (2) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Thompson defeated the Bucs 40-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain...
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover council appoints Khristi Driver to replace Mike Shaw on council

The Hoover City Council tonight chose Khristi Driver, a 47-year-old attorney from The Preserve community, to replace Mike Shaw on the City Council. Shaw was elected to represent Alabama House District 47 in the state Legislature on Nov. 8 and had to resign his post on the City Council immediately.
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy