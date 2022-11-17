Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Framingham’s Davis Receives 2022 Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award
FRAMINGHAM – The Women’s Edge, (formerly the Commonwealth Institute), the leading nonprofit organization devoted to advancing all women leaders, recognized winners of their 2022, Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcaren Awards, at a dinner on November 16, at the District Hall Boston. Framingham resident Eileen Davis, Vice President of the...
How Much is A Framingham Alcohol License Worth?
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, November 21, the 5-member Framingham License Commission will listen to an application from Fashionable Concepts LLC To transfer its all-alcohol license to The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market wants to redevelop the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at 84 Worcester Road into a grocery...
Framingham Library & Sustainability Committee Hosting Workshop On How To Save on Energy Costs on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a lecture on how to save money on your energy bills on Monday, November 21. The in-person event will take place at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library at 7 p.m. You can also attend virtually via the Library’s YouTube Live.
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access
FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Awarded “A” Grade for Safety
NEWTON – Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been awarded an “A” grade for safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent, national not-for-profit watchdog organization. The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 16. The Leapfrog Group has a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United...
Framingham City Council To Vote on Tax Rate Tonight; Homeowners Could See $350 Increase
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council will vote tonight, November 22, on setting the tax rate, and deciding how much of a tax burden to give to commercial & industrial property owners and how much residential property owners should shoulder. Homeowners could see a $350 increase in their...
Daniel’s Table Co-Founder Blais To Step Down as Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – David Blais, who co-founded Daniel’s Table with his wife Alicia, announced today, November 20, he will step down as the executive director of the organization as of November 24. “It has been an inspiring 10 years and a life changing time for Alicia and I. Together...
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a crash on Grant Street Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Clinton Street at 1:37 p.m. on November 19 for a two-vehicle crash. One individual was injured and transported...
Joan Alice Garbarino, 90
FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
Miriam T. Kramer, 86, Lincoln-Sudbury High Teacher For 30+ Years
FRAMINGHAM – Miriam (“Mimi”) Hena Teller Kramer passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022 in the company of her children and several of her grandchildren. The stroke that ended her life was a shock, as she was in apparent excellent health and full of energy that belied her 86 years.
Richard A. Goldman, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
City of Framingham Hires Attorney Bradley To New Legal Department; Hires Shaw As Administrator
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a woman lawyer to its new legal department. In August, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky hired attorney Kathryn Fallon, who had been employed with the City of Malden, to be the new City Solicitor and to head up the new in-house legal team.
Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee
NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
PHOTOS: Operation Warm Gifts 550+ Free Winter Coats To McCarthy Students
FRAMINGHAM – Non-profit Operation Warm distributed a free, new winter coat to every student at McCarthy Elementary School yesterday morning, November 17. Every student from kindergarten through grade 5 picked out the coat of their choice of those in the school’s gym yesterday. With help from volunteers from...
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation Distributes More Than $270,000 to 16 Local Nonprofits
NATICK – The Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, one of the largest mutual banks in Massachusetts, announced a donation of $272,461 to 16 local nonprofits. The donations are part of the Foundation’s annual grant making program, which formally awards grants...
Town of Wayland Encourages Residents to Enroll in New CodeRED Emergency Alert System
WAYLAND — The Town of Wayland encourages residents, employees and businesses to sign up for CodeRED, the Town’s new emergency alert system. The CodeRed Emergency Alert System is a free community notification system available in Wayland that sends alerts concerning time-sensitive and emergency information that may impact the area.
UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham were down for hours on Thursday, November 17, into Friday. All three municipalities use www.civicplus.com, out of Kansas for their websites. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0