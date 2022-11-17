ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

How Much is A Framingham Alcohol License Worth?

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, November 21, the 5-member Framingham License Commission will listen to an application from Fashionable Concepts LLC To transfer its all-alcohol license to The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market wants to redevelop the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at 84 Worcester Road into a grocery...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access

FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Awarded “A” Grade for Safety

NEWTON – Newton-Wellesley Hospital has been awarded an “A” grade for safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent, national not-for-profit watchdog organization. The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 16. The Leapfrog Group has a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United...
Joan Alice Garbarino, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Richard A. Goldman, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee

NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
NATICK, MA
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program

FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday

FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham were down for hours on Thursday, November 17, into Friday. All three municipalities use www.civicplus.com, out of Kansas for their websites. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

