LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
the-standard.org
Celebrate the holidays with ten Ozarks events
Whether you are the type to drive around and look at lights, attend Christmas plays or compete in an Ugly Sweater Beer Run, there’s something for everyone in Springfield. Here are 10 festive activities to do this holiday season:. Holiday Biz-aar in Rountree Neighborhood. This Saturday, Nov. 19, the...
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
bransonchristmas.info
What’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Branson
Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most popular times of year to visit Branson, and the majority of shows and attractions will be open on Thanksgiving Day itself. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great food and celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season. Restaurants. More than 30...
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
KYTV
Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
KYTV
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Message from Bradley Skaggs Family; Tow truck driver died Tuesday
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Bradley E. Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Mo. died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 of injuries in a tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin, Mo. The EMS and Towing Community across the region habe been expressing heartfelt condolences. The family ask that as many can, come to services on Saturday morning. Message from Bradley’s family: First, and foremost...
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
