ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
the-standard.org

Celebrate the holidays with ten Ozarks events

Whether you are the type to drive around and look at lights, attend Christmas plays or compete in an Ugly Sweater Beer Run, there’s something for everyone in Springfield. Here are 10 festive activities to do this holiday season:. Holiday Biz-aar in Rountree Neighborhood. This Saturday, Nov. 19, the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
bransonchristmas.info

What’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Branson

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most popular times of year to visit Branson, and the majority of shows and attractions will be open on Thanksgiving Day itself. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great food and celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season. Restaurants. More than 30...
BRANSON, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
ANDERSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight

Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy