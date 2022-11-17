Read full article on original website
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Matt Damon and 9 Other Actors Who Turned Down Lucrative Movie Roles
Saying no to the right role has implications beyond potential Oscar recognition. Opting out of a role could be a financial blunder that will plague an actor with a lifetime of regret. Matt Damon’s discomfort while calculating his losses for past opportunities during every press run is enough to make...
How 'She Said' Modernizes Classic 70s Political Thriller Tropes
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She Said.With any film that tackles a recent news event or controversy, there is bound to be a heated discussion on whether or not it is too soon to be bringing the story to life. While films based on history have the potential to be instructive tools, they also need to be satisfying dramatic narratives in their own right. Taking a controversy ripped from the headlines doesn’t always work, but Maria Schrader’s journalistic thriller, She Said, justifies its existence. By paying tribute to classics within the political thriller genre, Schrader revamps the political paranoia of the 1970s from a modern perspective.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Tim Allen & Kal Penn Talk 'The Santa Clauses,' Bringing the Magic to Life, & Continuing the Story
The six-episode Disney+ original comedy series The Santa Clauses follows the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), as he wrestles with thoughts of retirement from being Santa Claus. The demands of the job are proving to be an uphill battle with the decline in popularity of the holiday, so he decides to put his family first and attempt to find a worthy successor of the title.
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Here's Why The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’ Should Be Gandalf
Well, the first season of Amazon's fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has come and gone, but just because it's on an undisclosed-length hiatus, doesn't mean we're through discussing the show. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's work in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the Amazon series tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-Earth - or, at least a condensed version of that tale. Although the streaming giant doesn't have the rights to Tolkien epics such as Unfinished Tales or The Silmarillion, which explore the Second Age in detail, The Rings of Power has taken from the appendices of his most popular work and made the legendarium its own.
How Might a 13-Episode Season for 'House of the Dragon' Have Played Out?
No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Gets Target Exclusive Funko 4-Pack Featuring Ironheart’s Mark 2 Armor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently lighting up the box office. To go along with the film's release Funko has been slowly unveiling its various waves of Pop vinyl figures. Now Funko has debuted a new Target-exclusive Wakanda Forever 4-pack and Walmart-exclusive soda that will have Marvel fans endlessly excited.
‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Kristen Bell Stars in Cringe Comedy With a Heart of Gold
If you grew up with siblings of any kind, you'll certainly find The People We Hate at the Wedding to be equal parts relatable and awkward. Kristen Bell and Ben Platt lead the romantic comedy as a pair of siblings who begrudgingly attend their half-sister's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding, despite their pent-up resentment that her life appears to be so much better than theirs. Allison Janney also stars as their well-meaning mother with whom I absolutely share a resentment at my new-found travel anxiety. The People We Hate at the Wedding is a perfectly nice rom-com that's a bit predictable, but in that way that's absolutely comforting; despite a few twists and turns, you know exactly where this story is headed from the jump, and you feel good about it when you get there.
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
George R.R. Martin’s 'The Ice Dragon' Movie Coming From Warner Bros Animation
George RR Martin has spun a beautiful world with his A Song of Ice and Fire books which paints a picture of giants, dragons, and other mythical beings in a crooked world of humans. With the Game of Thrones series his world exceptionally came to life and now has a plethora of projects spinning out of it while we wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 and confirmation on the Jon Snow spin-off series. But there are other works by the writer which are now coming to life as well. In a recent interview with Penguin Random House, while promoting his new book The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Martin revealed that Warner Bros Animation is bringing his book The Ice Dragon to life as an animated movie.
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
'She Said': Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher Share Key Early Influences Like Denzel Washington
Director Maria Schrader’s She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the real-life New York Times reporters who worked tirelessly to expose the numerous acts of sexual abuse committed by former film producer Harvey Weinstein. She Said spotlights the women who came forward with brave testimonies in order to put Weinstein behind bars and subsequently launch the #MeToo movement, which empowered those who had suffered abuse or harassment to find support, share their stories, and spark real change in the process.
'Murderville' Trailer: Will Arnett Teams With Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph in 'Who Killed Santa?'
Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.
'Andor's B2EMO and How Droids Deal With the Passage of Time
Ever since his first appearance in Andor, B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) has won our hearts. Our new favorite droid is fiercely loyal to his family, is honest when giving advice and is not afraid of voicing his feelings — proving that one can never actually be too emo (sorry, I just had to). In the show's latest episode, "Daughter of Ferrix", he nearly made us all cry with the way he is dealing with Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) death, exactly like a young child would. Which raised the inevitable question: how do droids deal with the inevitable death of those around them?
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
