ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Looks Like a Stunningly Ambitious Return to Form

Thankfully, Pixar is swaying back toward the brilliant original ideas that made the animation studio so prodigious and further from recycling its own content into endless sequels. The first teaser trailer for the studio’s next film, Elemental, has dropped after igniting fans’ excitement when Pixar announced the film earlier this year. And judging by 90 seconds of stunning animation and gorgeously festive coloring, it’s the latest in Pixar’s return to form.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast

Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on

At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Collider

'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series

If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
ComicBook

Gridman Universe Movie Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

Gridman Universe will be uniting the casts of both SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon together in a new crossover movie event, and now fans have gotten a better of idea of what to expect and when to expect it with a new trailer and poster showing off the new movie! When SSSS.Dynazenon came to an end some time ago, it was announced that Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger's collaboration would continue further with a new movie that will bring everyone together for a full crossover. But with little to go on as to what could be happening, it's been hard to guess what this crossover will offer.
Elle

The Best Sci-Fi Films to Watch for an Out-of-This World Movie Night

The science fiction genre is all about imagination. A good sci-fi film can take you to the stars, to the laboratory, to a post-apocalyptic world, or even an alternate dimension; but at the center of it all is a very human story. If you tend to only watch one type of sci-fi movie, let the list below open you up to some new experiences. After all, sci-fi is all about expanding your mind to all the possibilities in the universe—and every other universe you can come up with. Below are the best sci-fi films to watch right now for a well-deserved break from the real world.
IGN

Two Major Horror Movie Powerhouses Are Getting Ready to Merge

Two of the biggest names in horror are about to team up, but no, not Freddy and Jason. James Wan and Jason Blum are reportedly in “advanced” talks to merge their production companies Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming merger would see the...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Smile’ director shares the short film that inspired the smash hit horror

It’s been just over a month since Parker Finn’s Smile hit theaters and cursed horror fanatics with an ear-to-ear grin. With a budget of just $17 million, Smile managed to gross $210 million worldwide and it’s still showing in select theaters globally, so that number could still climb in the coming weeks.
Collider

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure

Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
thedigitalfix.com

Alien movie you forgot about seems to be happening

Horror movie franchises have been picking up steam as of late. In 2022 we got a new Hellraiser movie, a new Predator movie, and Halloween Ends wrapped up David Gordon Green’s take on Carpenter’s iconic slasher. And now, Alien is being added to the list. That is right,...
ComicBook

New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead

Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
ComicBook

Lupin Zero Reveals Voice Cast, New Stills

Lupin Zero will be introducing a cool new take on the anime with a look into Lupin the Third's past, and the anime has revealed a new look at what to expect from this special project with new stills and the reveal of the first two additions to the main voice cast! Lupin the Third is one of the longest running anime and manga franchises still running today, and although original series creator Monkey Punch may no longer be around, the anime has taken off to a whole new kind of life of its own thanks to the success of its various releases.
IGN

Astrokings x Stargate-SG1 - Official Collaboration Trailer

The sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 returns to the multiplayer mobile game, Astrokings, in a limited-time event. Check out the latest trailer for the Astrokings and Stargate SG-1 collaboration, featuring new content, characters, and limited-time events. Four heroes will be available, including The Last Ori‘ Adria, Commander George S. Hammond, Mercenary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy