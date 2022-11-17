Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Retains Top Spot at Box Office with $67 Million Second Weekend
Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row. The superhero sequel is expected to make $67.3 million in its sophomore weekend, which is bang in the middle of expectations. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $288 million (although the most bullish projections had it topping $290 million domestically).
Collider
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
Collider
'Wakanda Forever' Poster Unmasks the New Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman made history as the first Black superhero to lead an MCU feature in 2018's Marvel blockbuster Black Panther. The film stormed the box office grossing $1.3 billion during its run. However, the real importance and pinnacle of Boseman's legacy came from the cultural impact of a powerful and incredibly aspirational Black hero taking center stage. The late legend died tragically in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer and its evident his loss was felt in homes across the world. However, his on-screen legacy was proudly carried forward in Ryan Coogler's sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Collider
'Wakanda Forever' Is at Its Best When It's a Ryan Coogler Film, Not an MCU Film
To the surprise of no one, Marvel's latest superhero outing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been an absolute smash success at the box office. This is not only par for the course for a Marvel film, but also for the film's director, Ryan Coogler. At this point in his career, each of Coogler's films have raked in fat boatloads of cash. For major studios like Disney and Warner Bros., he's proven himself to be a reliable hand in knowing how to draw in audiences, be it for biographical dramas, legacy sequels, or large scale franchise entertainment.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
Collider
‘Wakanda Forever’ Gets Target Exclusive Funko 4-Pack Featuring Ironheart’s Mark 2 Armor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently lighting up the box office. To go along with the film's release Funko has been slowly unveiling its various waves of Pop vinyl figures. Now Funko has debuted a new Target-exclusive Wakanda Forever 4-pack and Walmart-exclusive soda that will have Marvel fans endlessly excited.
Collider
MCU’s Phase 4 Female Representation Was a Mixed Bag
From Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MCU's Phase 4 put more women in the spotlight than ever. Whether they were heroes, villains, or fourth-wall-breaking lawyers, these leading ladies brought the MCU's male-dominated chapter to a close. However, the addition of more women doesn't inherently make the MCU feminist. The real question is, were these characters represented well?
Collider
'The Menu' Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals His Most Controversial Food Opinion
In director Mark Mylod’s horror-comedy, The Menu, a group of people head to a remote island where the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) is hosting an exclusive fine dining experience. Included in that group are Chef Slowik superfan Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his +1, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, who seems to be the only person suspicious of the tension at the start of the evening.
Collider
Matt Damon and 9 Other Actors Who Turned Down Lucrative Movie Roles
Saying no to the right role has implications beyond potential Oscar recognition. Opting out of a role could be a financial blunder that will plague an actor with a lifetime of regret. Matt Damon’s discomfort while calculating his losses for past opportunities during every press run is enough to make...
Collider
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
Collider
'Doctor Who' Adds Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Companion
The Doctor has finally found his new companion! Millie Gibson has officially joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new human travel companion for Season 14. She will make her debut alongside Gatwa's 15th Doctor, and in anticipation of her new role in the iconic show, Gibson announced the exciting news in a public statement:
Collider
MCU Fan-Favorite Darcy Lewis to Make Marvel Comics Debut in New 'Scarlet Witch' Run
It's fair to say Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has had a difficult time of it since her introduction to the world via Marvel's comics. Most recently seen in the Marvel Studios films as played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda is often cast as a tragic figure whose life consistently revolves around loss, pain and the consequences of her own uncontrollable levels of power.
Collider
DC Superheroes and Villains Gets Reebok Collection
A long-time creator of footwear and apparel that tie in with some of the world’s most famous film and TV franchises, Reebok announced today another exciting addition to its catalog. The shoe company partnered up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products in order to create a collection inspired by legendary characters and villains from the DC universe. As usual, fans can only say one sentence: Shut up and take my money!
Collider
'1899's Plot Twists Undermine the Show’s Emotional Stakes
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. After Dark’s success, we were all eager to see what new mind-bending mystery Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar would craft in 1899. The series doesn’t disappoint, shattering reality before our eyes as each episode gives us more clues about what’s happening aboard the Kerberos, a ship crossing the ocean from Europe to New York. Surprisingly, though, 1899 introduces an international cast of characters that win our hearts with their layered personalities and intriguing backstories. What’s more impressive is that Friese and bo Odar respected the historical setting and European multiculturalism by letting the characters speak their mother tongue for the show. While 1899 is a mystery at its core, it also doubled down as an emotional human drama, where different people must overcome linguistic barriers and learn to work together against an incomprehensible force. That is, at least until 1899 begins to drop its plot twists, all of which undermine the series’ emotional stakes.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
Collider
Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left 'Blue's Clues'
If you are a 90s kid, you probably remember watching Blue's Clues and yelling at your television to tell Steve where the pawprint was. Or at least that's how I remember the 90s. The show, which I attribute to my own love of mysteries and detective stories, gave so much joy to the generation who grew up with it from 1996-2006, which is why you're probably going to see a lot of adults watching Blue's Big City Adventure, a movie that unites all three former hosts to see Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue head to New York City so Josh could audition for Broadway.
Collider
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise has died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, his reps confirmed the news, saying in a statement:. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of...
Collider
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
Comments / 0