Read full article on original website
Related
International troops quit Mali as violence and Moscow’s influence grow
Germany latest to end peacekeeping mission as operations prove unable to stop Islamic extremist insurgency
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
BBC
Autistic Palestinian teen's killing casts spotlight on Israel tactics
Fulla Masalmeh was buried on her 16th birthday in a grave sealed with cement and marked by a single bunch of flowers. Her family had planned a party that day, but instead said goodbye to their "wonderful and beautiful" daughter who had lived with the challenges of autism and an upbringing in poverty.
BBC
Ireland asks members of Russian Embassy in Dublin to leave
The Irish government has asked a number of people at the Russian Embassy to leave the country. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would discuss with colleagues whether to take further action "in the coming week or so". The news comes days after Moscow announced it was banning...
The Jewish Press
It’s Happening, Azerbaijan to Open Embassy in Israel
The Azerbaijani parliament made the historic decision on Friday to open an embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv, Israel (not Jerusalem, baby steps). This will be the first embassy in Israel of a country with a Shi’ite majority and a Shi’ite government. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “I...
Brazil's Lula: Fiscal responsibility crucial but must also spend to improve country
LISBON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that fiscal responsibility was crucial but that spending to improve the country's economy and welfare was equally important.
San Diego Union-Tribune
New Zealand group wanting voting age set at 16 wins in court
A lobby group seeking to lower New Zealand's voting age from 18 to 16 has won its appeal to the Supreme Court, which says the current law amounts to age discrimination
World Cup schedule 2022: USA and Mexico match times and TV info
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will be able
Phys.org
Australia aims to host 2026 UN climate summit
Australia hopes to host the 2026 COP summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, seeking to overhaul his country's reputation for foot-dragging on climate change. "It is a good opportunity, I believe, for Australia to show and to host what is a major global event," Albanese said during a visit to Bangkok.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93. The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed...
BBC
Skyroot: The private firms helping India aim high in space
"We started with a leap of faith." That's what Naga Bharath Daka says when asked about Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian space-tech start-up he co-founded with a colleague in 2018. Inspired by the promise offered by the space sector, he and fellow engineer Pawan Chandana left their secure government jobs at...
Iran fans make World Cup protest decision
Iran is weathering political protests unseen in its streets in a generation. The protests will spill over to the country’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fans of the Iran men’s soccer team announced Friday they will boycott their team’s performance in the World Cup, including games against England and the United States. “A lot of Read more... The post Iran fans make World Cup protest decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Jewish Press
How Jewish Mathematician Abraham Wald Helped Win World War II
Respected as a quiet, gentle, and brilliant man, Abraham Wald (1902-1950), one of the most renowned mathematicians of his day, published more than 90 books and papers, including seminal works on sequential analysis, topology, set theory, lattice theory, econometrics and mathematical economics, and was also renowned as an outstanding teacher. Although best known for his work in sequential analysis and for founding statistical decision theory, perhaps his greatest contribution was solving the problem of how best to protect American fighter planes being shot down by enemy artillery in unsustainable numbers during World War II.
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 1: Qatar flops, Ecuador soars, Canada exhales
The 2022 World Cup is underway. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 1 at the tournament. Moment too big for Qatari players. When Qatar lost to...
Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran
Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
Yardbarker
Spain orders special mattress toppers for World Cup
Members of the Spain men's national team aren't taking chances at the Qatar World Cup regarding their sleep. ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez reported Friday that at least six Spanish footballers will use special mattress toppers designed by bed manufacturers Hogo during their stay at Qatar University during the World Cup.
Family: Egypt activist very, very thin after hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said they were allowed to see him for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday and that he is “very very thin” after ending a hunger strike that prompted widespread concern for his health. The activists’ mother, aunt and one of his sisters visited Abdel-Fattah at the prison of Wadi el-Natroun, north of Cairo. They said the conversation was conducted through a pane of glass with a headset, during which he told them that he halted his hunger strike after collapsing in the shower last week. “He was exhausted, weak and vulnerable,” the family said in a statement, read out by Abdel-Fattah’s aunt Ahdaf Soueif to journalists at the family’s Cairo home. “He was very, very thin.” Abdel-Fattah, who turns 41 on Friday, is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy voices. He had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water earlier in November to coincide with the start of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Vox
Despite its brutal tactics, Iran’s regime fails to contain mass protests
The Iranian regime is struggling to crush a massive wave of nimble and durable protests, unlike any the Islamic Republic has faced in the past. The leaderless movement has grown in strength despite increasingly harsh crackdowns, relying on unprecedented solidarity between ethnic minorities, different religious groups and men’s solidarity with women.
straightarrownews.com
US joins other NATO allies in ‘Iron Spear’ tank competition
Since their first appearance on the battlefield, tanks have been a centerpiece of modern warfare. This week, NATO member countries are showing what their tank teams can do in a competition called “Iron Spear.”. The four-day competition is taking place at the Adazi base in Latvia, about 200 kilometers...
Comments / 0