‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
'Doctor Who' Adds Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Companion
The Doctor has finally found his new companion! Millie Gibson has officially joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new human travel companion for Season 14. She will make her debut alongside Gatwa's 15th Doctor, and in anticipation of her new role in the iconic show, Gibson announced the exciting news in a public statement:
Caged Deep Cuts: The 10 Most Underrated Nicolas Cage Roles of All Time
Regardless of how inconsistent his filmography may be, Nicolas Cage is undoubtedly a Hollywood legend. He's been acting in movies for over 40 years and has appeared in every genre under the sun. Even when the film he's in isn't perfect, Cage always commits 100% to every role he plays, meaning that his filmography is a great deal of fun to explore (or occasionally endure).
'Murderville' Trailer: Will Arnett Teams With Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph in 'Who Killed Santa?'
Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.
How Might a 13-Episode Season for 'House of the Dragon' Have Played Out?
No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise has died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, his reps confirmed the news, saying in a statement:. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of...
'Tulsa King's Garrett Hedlund & Jay Will Compare Working With Taylor Sheridan to Winning the Lottery
Paramount+’s newest crime-drama series Tulsa King, from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and The Sopranos writer Terence Winter, stars Sylvester Stallone in his television debut as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years, New York mafia capo Manfredi is released from prison to a changing world. His family informs him that, after a quarter of a century behind bars, there’s nothing left for him in his home city and exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In order to stake his claim in the south, The General will need to make new alliances and build his new crew. In the series, Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller, a former bull rider forced to quit due to his addiction, and Jay Will is Tyson, the young cab driver Manfredi coerces into his criminal underworld.
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
Brendan Fraser Defends the "Charm" of The Rock's CGI Scorpion King
Over the years, dunking on the CGI in The Mummy Returns — particularly the computer-generated character played by Dwayne Johnson — has become tired to the point that it qualifies as borderline bullying. The character is invoked in nearly every compilation of the worst CGI in a big-budget Hollywood film, even as the Corridor Crew performs a DIY punch-up job on the most egregious shot, and fans make memes about it on social media. But guess what, the people in charge knew that the CGI was subpar. Star Brendan Fraser reflected on the film in the latest edition of GQ’s recurring series in which actors dissect their past work, and made a plea for kindness.
'1899's Plot Twists Undermine the Show’s Emotional Stakes
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. After Dark’s success, we were all eager to see what new mind-bending mystery Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar would craft in 1899. The series doesn’t disappoint, shattering reality before our eyes as each episode gives us more clues about what’s happening aboard the Kerberos, a ship crossing the ocean from Europe to New York. Surprisingly, though, 1899 introduces an international cast of characters that win our hearts with their layered personalities and intriguing backstories. What’s more impressive is that Friese and bo Odar respected the historical setting and European multiculturalism by letting the characters speak their mother tongue for the show. While 1899 is a mystery at its core, it also doubled down as an emotional human drama, where different people must overcome linguistic barriers and learn to work together against an incomprehensible force. That is, at least until 1899 begins to drop its plot twists, all of which undermine the series’ emotional stakes.
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
Listen to Danny Elfman's Complete 'White Noise' Soundtrack
As every Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) fan knows, his next project – the Netflix film White Noise – is a must-watch. Not only because every Baumbach project is a must-watch, but also because the title is a change in gears for the acclaimed director, who usually helms comedy/drama stories but this time has incorporated sci-fi and horror elements to his screenplay. The project becomes even more intriguing when you factor in the composer for the movie, Danny Elfman. His score becomes available to listen today, a week ahead of the movie’s premiere.
10 Best Adrenaline-Pumping Hong Kong Action Movies Not Directed By John Woo
Ever since the world was introduced to the brilliance of one of cinema's greatest martial arts icons, Bruce Lee, international audiences have developed an engrossing fascination with the sphere of kung-fu fighting, notably in following years with the international popularity of John Woo's action spectacles notably known as "gun-fu". Nevertheless,...
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 4’s Controversial Time Jump Actually Works
Netflix's newest season of The Dragon Prince undeniably differentiated itself from the show's previous three. The result was a divisive season. Some fans love the new feel, while others were unhappy that it wasn't the show they remembered. But love it or hate it, fans seem to have trouble identifying what it is that sets Season 4 apart. Several factors play into the distinction, but they primarily come from one creative decision: the time jump. The choice to skip two years between Seasons 3 and 4 is controversial at best. It met the controversy for so much happening to the characters offscreen. And the fact that it made such a difference in the show's dynamic surprised the audience, to say the least. But, the truth is, the time jump is what the show needed.
