Listen to Danny Elfman's Complete 'White Noise' Soundtrack
As every Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) fan knows, his next project – the Netflix film White Noise – is a must-watch. Not only because every Baumbach project is a must-watch, but also because the title is a change in gears for the acclaimed director, who usually helms comedy/drama stories but this time has incorporated sci-fi and horror elements to his screenplay. The project becomes even more intriguing when you factor in the composer for the movie, Danny Elfman. His score becomes available to listen today, a week ahead of the movie’s premiere.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 4’s Controversial Time Jump Actually Works
Netflix's newest season of The Dragon Prince undeniably differentiated itself from the show's previous three. The result was a divisive season. Some fans love the new feel, while others were unhappy that it wasn't the show they remembered. But love it or hate it, fans seem to have trouble identifying what it is that sets Season 4 apart. Several factors play into the distinction, but they primarily come from one creative decision: the time jump. The choice to skip two years between Seasons 3 and 4 is controversial at best. It met the controversy for so much happening to the characters offscreen. And the fact that it made such a difference in the show's dynamic surprised the audience, to say the least. But, the truth is, the time jump is what the show needed.
How Might a 13-Episode Season for 'House of the Dragon' Have Played Out?
No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.
Tim Allen & Kal Penn Talk 'The Santa Clauses,' Bringing the Magic to Life, & Continuing the Story
The six-episode Disney+ original comedy series The Santa Clauses follows the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), as he wrestles with thoughts of retirement from being Santa Claus. The demands of the job are proving to be an uphill battle with the decline in popularity of the holiday, so he decides to put his family first and attempt to find a worthy successor of the title.
'Midsommar's Producers Deliver a Swedish Mystery With 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Trailer [Exclusive]
We might have to wait a while until we get to see the third installment of the hugely popular Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Brannagh) mystery film series in theaters, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any Agatha Christie adaptations in the meantime. Collider can now tell you exclusively that Swedish streaming platform Topic announced today that we’re about to witness Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, a series that centers around one of the lesser-known detectives created by the celebrated author.
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
Matt Damon and 9 Other Actors Who Turned Down Lucrative Movie Roles
Saying no to the right role has implications beyond potential Oscar recognition. Opting out of a role could be a financial blunder that will plague an actor with a lifetime of regret. Matt Damon’s discomfort while calculating his losses for past opportunities during every press run is enough to make...
‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Kristen Bell Stars in Cringe Comedy With a Heart of Gold
If you grew up with siblings of any kind, you'll certainly find The People We Hate at the Wedding to be equal parts relatable and awkward. Kristen Bell and Ben Platt lead the romantic comedy as a pair of siblings who begrudgingly attend their half-sister's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding, despite their pent-up resentment that her life appears to be so much better than theirs. Allison Janney also stars as their well-meaning mother with whom I absolutely share a resentment at my new-found travel anxiety. The People We Hate at the Wedding is a perfectly nice rom-com that's a bit predictable, but in that way that's absolutely comforting; despite a few twists and turns, you know exactly where this story is headed from the jump, and you feel good about it when you get there.
'Doctor Who' Adds Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Companion
The Doctor has finally found his new companion! Millie Gibson has officially joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new human travel companion for Season 14. She will make her debut alongside Gatwa's 15th Doctor, and in anticipation of her new role in the iconic show, Gibson announced the exciting news in a public statement:
2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners
The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift with...
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left 'Blue's Clues'
If you are a 90s kid, you probably remember watching Blue's Clues and yelling at your television to tell Steve where the pawprint was. Or at least that's how I remember the 90s. The show, which I attribute to my own love of mysteries and detective stories, gave so much joy to the generation who grew up with it from 1996-2006, which is why you're probably going to see a lot of adults watching Blue's Big City Adventure, a movie that unites all three former hosts to see Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue head to New York City so Josh could audition for Broadway.
'Murderville' Trailer: Will Arnett Teams With Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph in 'Who Killed Santa?'
Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.
'1899's Plot Twists Undermine the Show’s Emotional Stakes
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. After Dark’s success, we were all eager to see what new mind-bending mystery Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar would craft in 1899. The series doesn’t disappoint, shattering reality before our eyes as each episode gives us more clues about what’s happening aboard the Kerberos, a ship crossing the ocean from Europe to New York. Surprisingly, though, 1899 introduces an international cast of characters that win our hearts with their layered personalities and intriguing backstories. What’s more impressive is that Friese and bo Odar respected the historical setting and European multiculturalism by letting the characters speak their mother tongue for the show. While 1899 is a mystery at its core, it also doubled down as an emotional human drama, where different people must overcome linguistic barriers and learn to work together against an incomprehensible force. That is, at least until 1899 begins to drop its plot twists, all of which undermine the series’ emotional stakes.
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
