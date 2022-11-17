Netflix's newest season of The Dragon Prince undeniably differentiated itself from the show's previous three. The result was a divisive season. Some fans love the new feel, while others were unhappy that it wasn't the show they remembered. But love it or hate it, fans seem to have trouble identifying what it is that sets Season 4 apart. Several factors play into the distinction, but they primarily come from one creative decision: the time jump. The choice to skip two years between Seasons 3 and 4 is controversial at best. It met the controversy for so much happening to the characters offscreen. And the fact that it made such a difference in the show's dynamic surprised the audience, to say the least. But, the truth is, the time jump is what the show needed.

