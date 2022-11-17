Read full article on original website
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals - Exclusives Discounted To Best Prices Ever
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PS5 owners definitely don't want to miss out on Black Friday 2022 deals. There are tons of awesome deals available now, including a bunch of exclusive games on sale for their lowest prices yet. We've rounded up the best Black Friday PlayStation deals available now. We'll continue to update this list as more PS5 Black Friday deals pop up.
PS5 DualSense Controllers Get Huge Discounts For Black Friday
If you've been waiting for a discount to pick up an extra DualSense controller or two, you're in luck. Black Friday 2022 has brought massive discounts on the excellent controller. As part of PlayStation's official Black Friday deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $49 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
Best Buy Black Friday Sale Has Some Incredible Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday just a week away, Best Buy has added even more deals to its ever-changing early Black Friday sale. Gaming products, including video games and peripherals, are finally starting to take center stage, joining the already-great slate of TV, laptop, and other tech deals. We've rounded up the best deals in Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Two years after it first launched, the PS5 has one of the best gaming libraries around. Thanks to a combination of backwards compatibility with the PS4 generation, stunning first-party games, and plenty of third-party support, there's no shortage of quality gaming experiences to be had on the PS5. For Black Friday, Sony is slashing the price on over 600 games in its digital store, and we've gone through the list to find some of the best titles and deals that you can grab right now.
Discounted Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle Comes With 2 Great Games
VR is an expensive hobby to get into, but if you act fast, you can grab a discounted holiday bundle that includes a Quest 2--Meta’s all-in-one VR headset--plus two awesome VR games for Black Friday. Multiple retailers have the Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle in stock, including Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.
Get NHL 23 PS5 And Xbox Series X Editions For $40 Today At Best Buy
NHL 23 was released in October 2022, but all PlayStation and Xbox editions are discounted at Best Buy right now for Black Friday. NHL 23 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions are $40, a $30 reduction from the original $70 prices. NHL 23 PS4 and Xbox One editions are $28, a $32 reduction from the original $60 prices. These deals are still in Best Buy early access, so make sure you're logged in to your Best Buy account in order to see the discounted prices.
Returnal For PS5 Discounted To $30 Right Now
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy for just $30, which is a nice markdown from its $70 list price. Returnal was one of...
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Company Of Heroes 3 Could Be Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
It seems like Company of Heroes 3 could be coming to PlayStation and Xbox. The game was only confirmed for a PC release so far. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Company of Heroes 3 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It looks, however, like it won't be coming to last-gen consoles at all.
Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection For PS5 Is $20 Right Now
The Black Friday shopping bonanza is nearly here, but you don't need to wait to score good gaming deals. Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering a pretty nice discount on Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. The retailers each have the game marked down to just...
As Wii U Turns 10, Here Are Its Top 10 Best-Selling Games
The Nintendo Wii U console is officially 10 years old today, which is traditionally a number that's accompanied by a tin or aluminum gift to symbolize strength and resilience. While the Wii U's longevity wasn't as durable as those materials, many of the games that appeared on that system were a different story entirely and represent some of the best Nintendo experiences that fans could have at the time.
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Get Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 Edition For $30
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been discounted multiple times this year, but it's discounted on Black Friday at an all-time low. The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 physical edition is $30 at Amazon and Best Buy--a $40 cut from the original price of $70. The Ghost of Tsushima...
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Death Stranding: Director's Cut Is On Sale For Just $20
With early Black Friday sales kicking off everywhere, one of the weirdest games in recent memory is getting its price slashed in time for the event. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding: Director's Cut is now just $20 for the PS5 version at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping the price on this strange but hauntingly beautiful adventure to a record low.
Get Demon's Souls For $30 Right Now
Demon's Souls, a remake of the eponymous 2009 game and a PS5 launch title, is available right now for $30 at Amazon and Best Buy. Like many other Black Friday PlayStation deals, this is the lowest we've seen Demon's Souls go on sale for. It was released in 2020 and since then has periodically been discounted. The lowest price the physical edition ever dropped to, before now, has been around $40.
