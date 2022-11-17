MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The loss to Kansas State was different than the defeats this season for West Virginia. It finally ended any remaining hope about at leas finishing the roller coaster season of 2022 with postseason play in a bowl game. A win over Oklahoma State on the road to close the year will only be WVU’s fifth. But with all of that said, the news after the game stemmed just as much from what the public learned before kickoff as what happened throughout the game.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO