Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Four-Star West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State
Rodney Gallagher will be visiting Penn State this coming weekend. The four-star West Virginia commit announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State. While a visit could just be that, this news comes as a surprise since Gallagher has been...
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Returns to Alabama as Executive AD and COO
The University of Alabama announced on Monday afternoon that former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons will return to serve as the Executive AD and Chief Operating Officer. Lyons served as WVU’s Director of Athletics from 2015-22. “I want to thank Greg Byrne for this tremendous opportunity to return to...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 22
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU QB commit Sean Boyle named offensive player of the year. Around The Network. Steelers Now: George Pickens was Ejected in Steelers Loss to Bengals. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Open as Big 9-Point Underdog in Season Finale at Oklahoma State
For the first time all season West Virginia only has pride to play for in their season closing game at Oklahoma State. The struggling 4-7 Mountaineers are unable to reach bowl eligibility even with a win. Regardless of what’s left to play for and the uncertainty surrounding the future of...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
On Monday morning, WVU head coach Bob Huggins preview the Phil Knight Legacy tournament that begins on Thursday in Portland. West Virginia will take on No. 24 Purude in the first round, with the winner playing either Gonzaga or Portland State. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Fed Up with State of Program
As to be expected, Mountaineer Nation reaction didn’t react very too kind to West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The loss eliminated WVU from the possibility of playing in a bowl game and it also happened in the midst of the news that cornerback Charles Woods decided to leave the program.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Football’s Chaotic Day, Loss to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The loss to Kansas State was different than the defeats this season for West Virginia. It finally ended any remaining hope about at leas finishing the roller coaster season of 2022 with postseason play in a bowl game. A win over Oklahoma State on the road to close the year will only be WVU’s fifth. But with all of that said, the news after the game stemmed just as much from what the public learned before kickoff as what happened throughout the game.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DB Malachi Ruffin Returns Pick of Kansas State QB Will Howard for TD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After a rough start, West Virginia managed to get right back in the game against Kansas State thanks to a big defensive touchdown. Malachi Ruffin picked off Will Howard’s pass and returned it 43 yards. The WVU touchdown made the score 14-13 following the missed extra point, kicker Casey Legg’s first miss of the season.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: WVU Football Seniors Play Last Game at Milan Puskar Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Football seniors took the field in Morgantown for the last time surrounded by their friends and family members Saturday before kickoff against Kansas State. The pregame festivities ended with a loss to the Wildcats 48-31 after a low scoring second half by the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Fires ‘He Shut it Down’ Shot at Departing CB Charles Woods
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – While recapping West Virginia’s loss to Kansas State, WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the news that cornerback Charles Woods will be leaving the program with a clear message to his departing player. “I heard he put something out on social media. I try to...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Comments on Officials, Charles Woods After Loss to KSU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was open with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after his team’s loss to Kansas State. Brown talked about his displeasure with the officiating, evaluated his team’s play and gave his thoughts on the departing Charles Woods.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Clears Up Speculation Concerning WR Kaden Prather’s Absence
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There were two stories that hit the news right before the Mountaineers were about to take the field against Kansas State. Cornerback Charles Woods deciding to leave the program was cut and dry, but wide receiver Kaden Prather not dressing for the game left people to wonder what caused his late scratch from the lineup.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Football’s Loss to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia players Garrett Greene, Sam James and Jasir Cox speak with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU’s loss to Kansas State. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Appalachian State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Madisen Smith spoke after the Mountaineers win over App State on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
The WVU Mountaineer Named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
Instead of the Mountaineer mascot celebrating the achievements of the teams of West Virginia University, it’s time to praise the mascot herself. The National Mascot Hall of Fame has selected the WVU Mountaineer as the winner of the Inaugural Collegiate Best Live Human Mascot Award. The Mountaineer, currently being portrayed by Mary Roush, won the honor the Hall of Fame’s inaugural voting for its 2022 class.
Comments / 0