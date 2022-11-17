ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strathmore, CA

Investigation underway after Strathmore shooting sends man to hospital

 4 days ago

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a Strathmore man reported he was in his home Thursday when he heard a gunshot and soon realized he'd been shot in the shoulder.

Deputies went to the scene on Avenue 194 near Road 232 around 5 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

It's not clear at this time who shot the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

