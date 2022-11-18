ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
 3 days ago

Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials.

“Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?” Frank LaRose, a Republican, chided his counterparts on Twitter . “Your process is obviously not working.”

Though not as fast as most would like, the process actually was working as designed and as it has for years in a state where the vast majority of voters cast mailed ballots. What's different is that many of the races were so close that winners couldn't be quickly determined, a frustration that has become more common as Arizona has evolved into one of the nation's most hotly contested political battlegrounds.

The governor's race eventually was called for the Democrat, Katie Hobbs, four days after LaRose sent his social media blast — with about 17,000 votes separating the candidates out of more than 2.5 million cast.

Arizona isn't the only state where votes were still being counted a week later. Even in Ohio, where the margins for Republican candidates were wide enough for all top races to be called on election night, counties were still tallying late-arriving mailed, military and overseas ballots nearly a week after Election Day. One state legislative race had yet to be called.

In California, where voting by mail has greatly expanded, four U.S. House races had remained uncalled. The state's vote counting process has been in the spotlight this week because California's congressional districts had become pivotal for determining which party would control the House. The call for Republicans finally came late Wednesday after enough results had been released in a Los Angeles County seat.

Lengthy vote counts can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don’t indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots. Counting even in races where a winner can be called on election night doesn’t stop until every eligible ballot has been verified and counted, and that takes time -- sometimes a few days or even a week or more.

Many states allow mail ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received within a set period of time. Those ballots then have to be verified and counted.

Also in many states, voters who return mail ballots with technical problems have a certain number of days for them to fixed. In Georgia’s Bartow County, the last ballots were counted late Monday afternoon, about 30 minutes before local officials certified the election.

“A lot of the important work we do for elections happens after Election Day,” said Joseph Kirk, the county’s election supervisor.

A week after the election, officials across the country were still counting ballots cast by military personnel or Americans who are overseas, as well as ballots that were cast provisionally when there were questions about eligibility.

Arizona and Nevada still had to count 2% of their ballots as of Tuesday, and in Oregon it was 4%. California at the time still had to count 31% of its estimated outstanding ballots.

Voters in each of those states are automatically mailed a ballot each election. It's the same in Colorado, where election officials say the state’s vote-by-mail system, developed by both major parties, is working as it has in the past. Attention to the vote count process comes up only when there’s a high-profile race that is exceptionally close, as there is this year with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection bid in the 3rd Congressional District — still uncalled on Thursday.

Some have seized on the ballot counting process in Arizona’s Maricopa County, by far the state's most populous, to question the integrity of the election. Supporters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, have said it's suspicious that it took days to count ballots. Lake has criticized Election Day's transformation into what she calls “Election Week” and has not conceded the race.

Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post, “I assume everyone is watching Arizona as the great Kari Lake’s easy election win is slowly, yet systematically, being drained away from her, and from the American people."

Some criticism is based on a misunderstanding of the process. Vote totals change as more ballots are counted, and that can mean one candidate pulls ahead of the other.

Ohio Republican LaRose said in an interview after his tweet that he favors his state's process, in which the state releases results only on election night and then a second time after all ballots have been processed. He said releasing results incrementally, as Arizona does, can promote "wild conspiracy theories” and puts pressure on election workers.

Contributing to the challenges in Maricopa County was a massive influx of mail ballots dropped off on Election Day. Ahead of the election, conservative activists who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump had urged supporters not to vote until the last minute or to turn in their mail ballots as late as possible as a way of preventing — in their view — Democrats from rigging the election.

There is no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election or this year's. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said there are no signs that voting systems changed or deleted votes, or were compromised in any way.

Mail ballots take longer to count because of the numerous verification steps built into the process to guard against potential fraud. These include matching ballots to the voter registration database and verifying signature or identification information.

“You can’t discount the impact that having to process mail ballots has had,” said Jennifer Morrell, a former local election official in Utah and Colorado who now advises federal and state officials on election administration and security. “All those things take time to do it right.”

Utah is the only Republican-led state to mail ballots to all active voters. The vote by-mail system has been implemented gradually over the past decade, and voters are overwhelmingly supportive, even though counting in close races can take weeks. In 2020, 92% of the state's electorate used mail ballots.

This year, Republicans won Utah statewide races by convincing margins, but the outcome in one congressional district has in some years been decided by a percentage point or less. That meant the winner was not determined for several weeks, and yet the wait did not generate complaints from members of either party, said former U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, who lost reelection to the seat in 2020.

“It’s unfortunate when people really are selective in their complaints about elections,” he said, comparing voting by mail in Utah to other states. “Nationally, it seems like it is disingenuous. You have to wonder what their motives are when they find problems in races where they lose, but see no problems in the races that they win.”

Utah, a state that voted for Trump twice, still had 8% of its estimated ballots yet to count as of Tuesday. Simply because the counting continues long after Election Day is no reason for alarm, said Ryan Cowley, Utah’s director of elections.

He said tens of thousands voters waited until Election Day to submit their mail ballots.

“The way I view it as you can either have it really fast or you can have it really accurate, but you can’t really have both,” Cowley said.

Smyth reported from Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press writers Jim Anderson in Denver; Sam Metz in Salt Lake City;and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Related
CBS Denver

Republican Boebert's lead narrows to within recount zone

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's lead has decreased against Democrat Adam Frisch, putting the tight race for a U.S. House seat representing a largely rural swath of Colorado into the automatic recount zone Thursday with some votes still left to count. Boebert, a conservative firebrand, saw her lead fall to about...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday. Her win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts, the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January. But there’s uncertainly because of the October death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, and because two other Allegheny County Democrats who won new House terms, Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, also were elected as lieutenant governor and to Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

In Vegas, GOP elite make oblique case to dump Trump in '24

LAS VEGAS -- Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination.No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix the nation — and their party. The details varied, but within most speeches was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former President Donald Trump seized control of the Republican Party six years ago.Their central message: Trump can and should be beaten.Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

The new heavyweights in Congress

ALL OVER THE MAP — The midterm elections delivered an uneven verdict. Democrats defied expectations and historical precedent to hold the Senate, but Republicans narrowly captured the House. In Michigan, Democrats won sweeping victories up and down the ballot. But in New York, they suffered near-catastrophic losses. In Pennsylvania, Republicans experienced stinging losses, losing Senate and governor’s races and failing to win any of the state’s competitive House contests. But in Florida, the GOP ran roughshod over Democrats, winning every statewide office, picking up four House seats and supermajorities in both state legislative chambers.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at the Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought. But on Saturday it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
