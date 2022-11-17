Believe it or not, Christmas will be here soon which means it's time to start putting together the list of family members and friends you want to buy gifts for and hitting stores or websites to find the perfect gift for each person on that list. Unfortunately, not everyone can do the same. Many families in the Tri-State, particularly in the Jacobsville area are still feeling the effects of the shutdown caused by the pandemic a couple of years ago, and inflation has forced everyone to be more selective in where their money goes which usually leads to Christmas gifts being cut from the budget. Fortunately, the Dream Center in Evansville is making it easier for those families to not have to make that cut, but they need your help to make it happen.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO