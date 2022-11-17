Read full article on original website
Related
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Thanksgiving Weekend with Logan’s Promise
Did you know that the night before Thanksgiving is the busiest night for bars? It's also just a big weekend for those that partake in adult beverages. Sometimes a little family goes a long way, am I right? Partying is totally okay, but it is very important to have a plan to get home safely.
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Money and Peas for Annual Food Drive
No, that's not a typo in the headline. I know it sounds weird, but these two very specific requests will help the Evansville Rescue Mission provide Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity during their upcoming Gobbler Gathering Food Drive. Evansville Rescue Mission Gobbler Gathering Set for Tuesday, November 22nd.
Southern Indiana Teacher Wins 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award
In my opinion, it is impossible to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to shine a spotlight on a special teacher, I'm gonna take it. This teacher isn't just special - he is outstanding.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Lift Countywide Burn Ban
Feel free to burn away (responsibly, of course). After the more-than-expected snowfall over the weekend that put nearly the entire county under an inch or two (or more in some areas) of the white stuff, and a round or two of showers passed through the area, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced on Thursday that after consulting with the fire chiefs in the county, the amount of precipitation we received was significant enough to warrant lifting the ban which had been in place since October 28th effective immediately.
Evansville Dream Center in Need of Toys for Annual Affordable Christmas Event
Believe it or not, Christmas will be here soon which means it's time to start putting together the list of family members and friends you want to buy gifts for and hitting stores or websites to find the perfect gift for each person on that list. Unfortunately, not everyone can do the same. Many families in the Tri-State, particularly in the Jacobsville area are still feeling the effects of the shutdown caused by the pandemic a couple of years ago, and inflation has forced everyone to be more selective in where their money goes which usually leads to Christmas gifts being cut from the budget. Fortunately, the Dream Center in Evansville is making it easier for those families to not have to make that cut, but they need your help to make it happen.
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend
The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video
Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville
Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
Owensboro Health Invites Community To Free Health & Wellness Fair
Owensboro Health is hosting a FREE Health & Wellness Fair open to the whole community this week and you're invited. Owensboro Health is a hospital located in Owensboro, Kentucky. Owensboro Health is a community-focused, non-profit healthcare system. Owensboro Health exists to heal the sick and to improve the health of...
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
Exclusive New Club Opening in Downtown Evansville – Here’s How to Get Into the Launch Party
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Indiana Police Department Currently Accepting Applications for New Officers
The Evansville Police Department has announced plans to hire new officers bu, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching. Like for just about any other job, there are some basic requirements that applicants must be able to meet including being a United States Citizen of good moral character, as well as the ability to pass a mandatory drug screening. In addition, applicants should have a high school diploma or GED. Those interested in applying should not have any felony convictions and no domestic violence-related offenses on their record - whether felony or misdemeanor. Additionally, according to the EPD website,
UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe
Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023
Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
