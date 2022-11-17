ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Some Indiana veteran families eligible for holiday funds

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana veteran families may be eligible for up to $500 per dependent for holiday needs through a new program. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning their MFRF’s Operation Holiday program. The program is now open for applicants. Officials say Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year

Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Help Raise Some ‘Dough’ for the Chandler Elementary Viking PTO – Pizza Fundraiser Today Only

This is my fifth year in the world of PTO. When my older kids were younger, I didn't get involved and now I wish I had. My youngest came along and she started Kindergarten, I decided to take the plunge and step out of my comfort zone. I joined the Chandler Elementary School PTO. Turns out, it's not as scary as I made it out to be and it's been a great experience.
CHANDLER, IN
KISS 106

The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend

The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
macaronikid.com

Holiday Fun In Spencer County

Crunchy leaves, cooler days, pumpkin pie, turkey. There’s a lot to love about November. Including the events!. And even though it’s still technically fall, around the Santa Claus, Indiana, area, this month is often considered the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. And these six festive November events are the perfect way to kick off the festivities!
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

15 Fascinating Destinations To See Christmas Lights in Kentucky & Indiana

If you are a fan of Christmas lights we've mapped out 15 fascinating destinations in Kentucky and Indiana that you do not want to miss and they're within driving distance!. Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family-lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

TDI Brands expanding in Jasper

Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands, announced the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000-square-foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
JASPER, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Ranks in the Top 20 of Most Overweight States in America

Being overweight, obese, and unhealthy is becoming more and more prevalent across the country. But which states are the worst - the most unhealthy? It may be hard to swallow (pun kinda intended) but, Indiana is towards the top of the list. Of course, certain counties are worse than others, but overall, the Hoosier state finds itself, once again, in the top 20 of the most overweight and obese states in America.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

