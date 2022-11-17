Read full article on original website
Annual Starlight Ball returns Dec. 3 with a new name and a new vibe
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Since 1958, the Intermediate Circle of the Child Conservation League (CCL) has hosted the Starlight Ball. In its 75th year, CCL began in 1947 by Betty Barstow, Mildred Blosser, Bette Clifford, Kate Cornwell, Blanche Nunamaker, Betty Pryor and Doris Tom as a way to support children’s projects in Athens County. For many years, the annual “Starlight Ball” supported O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, now Ohio Health O’Bleness.
WOUB partnering with Coshocton Library for screening of season 3 premiere of All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece
ATHENS, OH – WOUB Public Media is partnering with the Coshocton Public Library for an early access screening of the season 3 premiere of All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece. The event will occur at the Coshocton Public Library on December 12 at 1 p.m. Coined as “comforting...
Ohio bounces back in feisty game against Maryville
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – After dropping the first game of its two game series against Maryville Friday night, the Ohio Hockey team bounced back in a big way on Saturday while providing quite the spectacle for the fans at Bird Arena. The physicality and scrappiness both teams displayed existed...
Ohio Men’s Basketball falls in OT to No. 20 Michigan despite wild regulation buzzer-beater
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan, startled by a wild buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, beat Ohio 70-66 in overtime. Down 63-61 with 2.1 seconds left in the second half, Ohio threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass...
