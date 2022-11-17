ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WOUB

Annual Starlight Ball returns Dec. 3 with a new name and a new vibe

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Since 1958, the Intermediate Circle of the Child Conservation League (CCL) has hosted the Starlight Ball. In its 75th year, CCL began in 1947 by Betty Barstow, Mildred Blosser, Bette Clifford, Kate Cornwell, Blanche Nunamaker, Betty Pryor and Doris Tom as a way to support children's projects in Athens County. For many years, the annual "Starlight Ball" supported O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, now Ohio Health O'Bleness.
WOUB

Ohio bounces back in feisty game against Maryville

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – After dropping the first game of its two game series against Maryville Friday night, the Ohio Hockey team bounced back in a big way on Saturday while providing quite the spectacle for the fans at Bird Arena. The physicality and scrappiness both teams displayed existed...
