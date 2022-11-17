ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kyrie Irving could return to play against Grizzlies on Sunday

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is nearing a return to the floor, but won’t be in the lineup on Thursday night in Portland.

ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving is “nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets.”

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio stated Kyrie “rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding.”

Basketball writer Sam Amick of The Athletic talked about the possible return on his podcast, The Glue Guys. “It does feel he will likely be back sooner rather than later. I do not anticipate him playing in Portland on Thursday night. I believe the next game is at home against Memphis. It feels like that could be a possibility. Especially, you know, having a home game and before they hit the road again.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

