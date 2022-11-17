Read full article on original website
Model Vittora Ceretti Responds to Lily-Rose Depp's Thoughts on Being Called a "Nepo Baby"
Lily-Rose Depp, who is the latest cover star of Elle alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie, shared some thoughts she has about being called a “nepo baby” — and model Vittoria Ceretti isn’t too happy about it. The Idol star, daughter to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, told...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids
Nick is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott.
21 years ago, a mom of four was lured on a shopping trip by a former friend. She was never seen again.
Stephanie Hartwell lived in Columbia, Mississippi. The 25-year-old was a mother to four young children including a set of twin boys. Stephanie worked at a warehouse and she was from a tight-knit family. She lived in the same apartment complex as her sister, Sandoria, and their mother.
Taylor Swift Expresses Her Anger Toward's Ticketmaster's Anti-Hero Move on Canceled Sales
Taylor Swift has released a statement regarding the Ticketmaster fiasco that involved the ticket distribution company to cancel public sales of the musician’s The Eras Tour due to “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”. Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a lengthy message for fans, explaining her side...
Kylie Jenner Dropped a Green, Color-Changing Lip Tint That Has TikTok in a Frenzy
The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made
But fear not, Deadpool fans — you still might get a chance to see your favorite guy in a Santa hat soon enough.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, first linked back in September, were spotted out at dinner once again in New York City, further fueling dating rumors. The two were reportedly seen on a date on Friday, dining at Cipriani along with the Don’t Look Up star’s friend Vivi Nevo. While the pair have yet to make their romance public or official as of writing, they were first captured together in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, with a source later sharing that they are “having a good time.” Earlier this month, another source stated that the model is “trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship.”
Is Emily Ratajkowski in Her Solo Poly Era?
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson semi-broke the internet after fans discovered the two were dating. Well, prepare for another mindf-ck because according to Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok, she might be in her solo polyamorous era. In the TikTok video, Ratajkowski lipsyncs Haley lu Richardson and HBO‘s hilarious trending audio. ”I...
Elton John bids farewell to America from Dodger Stadium: What to know, where to watch his final show
Elton John gives his final concert on his final American tour Sunday from Dodger Stadium, streaming live on Disney+.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Baby
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple, who revealed to the world back in July that they were expecting, took to Instagram to tell fans that their baby was born. Named Noah Hasani, the newborn arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… He came. My baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The rapper captioned his post, “After 24 hours of Labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”
TikTok Has Discovered a Way To Save Your Silk Press Through the Use of Old Pantyhose
Silk presses are a fall/winter hairstyle staple for Black and Brown women. However, getting them to last and keep that “out-the-salon-chair” look for more than two days can be quite a task. Never fret, as TikTok has us all covered with this simple yet effective hack that’ll have you wondering, “Why didn’t I think of this before?”
