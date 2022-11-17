Read full article on original website
Susan Rasmussen
3d ago
Not all countries have child labor laws. In many countries children work to help support the entire family. Funny how they live to be the same age as Americans. We act like you are going to die if you work when you are young! Try farming, everybody works.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
seehafernews.com
Windsor Man Facing Federal Charges In Connection With Threats Toward Governor
A Wisconsin man is now facing federal charges after being accused of threatening Governor Tony Evers. Michael Yaker of Windsor is charged with two counts of making threats to injure a person. Yaker is accused of sending threatening emails to Evers and making threatening posts on social media. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drug dealer pays Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail, set for release
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, is set to go free again thanks to the generosity of a convicted drug trafficker. Twyman has been caught by U.S. Marshals three times. He's posted bail three times. His trial is still four months away, but Nov. 22, he’s scheduled to get out of jail again.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
seehafernews.com
One Year In, Wisconsin Communities Measure Impact of Infrastructure Law
This week marked the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law. Groups pushing for support for Wisconsin towns and cities say implementation is providing hope overlooked areas will get the jolts they need. Zach Vruwink, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said so far,...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin households now eligible to get free COVID-19 test kits every month
WISCONSIN — All Wisconsin households are now eligible to place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin households can now place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit. It's...
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
News Channel Nebraska
New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority
It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
kmaland.com
NE Groups Take on a New Kind of Pipeline Fight
(KMAland) -- A Nebraska group that led the fight against the Keystone X-L Pipeline has turned its attention to a different environmental cause. Bold Alliance, a project of Bold Nebraska, is part of a coalition fighting plans for four carbon-capture pipelines in the Midwest. Last week, they protested at a conference held in Iowa for carbon pipeline developers.
cbs2iowa.com
'Smishing' the latest texting scam agencies warning Iowans about
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's credit union industry is warning everyone of a spike in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
