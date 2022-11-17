Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
onfocus.news
GoFundMe Established for Marshfield Murder Victim’s Family
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An online fundraiser has been established for the Wright Family. Melissa Wright was murdered earlier this week by her ex-husband, who then took his own life. The Melissa Wright Memorial Fund can be found here. The fundraiser text reads:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the...
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
onfocus.news
Domestic Violence Victim Resources in Wood County
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
cwbradio.com
Hunters Be On Lookout For Bodies
The start of gun deer season yesterday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer. According to WAOW-TV, authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people. Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends. Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department said "A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas."
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
cwbradio.com
Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County
The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
Wisconsin deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes
A Waupaca man needed treatment for hypothermia after he was rescued Saturday when his kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River.
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
WSAW
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two adults were found dead in a home in Marshfield on Tuesday. Police called it a murder-suicide involving a man who killed his ex-wife. The Marshfield Police Department received a call from a co-worker who was concerned after 41-year-old mother of two Melissa Wright didn’t show up for work. Marshfield police went to the residence for a wellness check and discovered the bodies inside.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
