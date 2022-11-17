Read full article on original website
Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla
Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
kitco.com
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
U.S. energy regulators unanimously approve Commonwealth LNG terminal
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators unanimously approved the Commonwealth LNG, LLC liquefied natural gas terminal on the Louisiana coast on Thursday, with Democratic members listing concerns about its impact on greenhouse gas emissions and communities frequently exposed to pollution.
FTX’s Incredible Bahamas Real-Estate Buying Spree
Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought $72 million worth of luxury property in the Bahamas, mostly for use by “key personnel,” over the last two years, Reuters reports. In addition, the disgraced finance whiz kid’s parents, who are Stanford Law professors, bought what was a described in documents as a vacation home in an exclusive gated community in the island nation where FTX had its headquarters. A spokesperson for Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried told Reuters that “since before the bankruptcy proceedings, Mr. Bankman and Ms. Fried have been seeking to return the deed to the company and are awaiting further instructions”—suggesting that perhaps the property was purchased with FTX resources. In addition, FTX executives also bought millions in property in the Bahamas before the company imploded, sparking a criminal investigation.Read it at Reuters
gcaptain.com
Carriers in ‘Panic Mode’ as China Bookings Plummet
Ocean carriers are said to be in “panic mode” as bookings from China to North Europe and the US west coast tank, causing FAK rates to plunge to new depths. Despite aggressive blanking that has reduced weekly capacity on the tradelanes by more than a third, the lines have failed to slow the precipitous fall in short-term rates and, are arguably fuelling the fire by offering sub-economic spot rates via their digital platforms.
SqlDBM and Inergy Announce Partnership, Looking at Cloud as the Future of Data
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005636/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
In a First, NBAA Accredits Sustainable Flight Depts
NBAA has announced the members of its inaugural class in its audit-based Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation program. According to NBAA, the program provides a standardized way for its members to demonstrate measures they are taking to reduce their environmental footprints. Launched earlier this year, the program—which was designed to promote...
PC Magazine
Chinese Owner Told to Sell UK's Largest Chip Factory
The UK government has decided Nexperia owning the Newport microprocessor factory in Wales is a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia may be based in the Netherlands, but counts as a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology after it was acquired in 2018. Nexperia succeeded in acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 after two government reviews found no reason to block the sale. However, mounting pressure resulted in the UK government carrying out a further investigation into the deal.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List
EVs are becoming a popular option as manufacturers begin making more of them. These 2 EV brands dominate the top 7 with over 400 miles of range. And only one is a Tesla. The post 2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aviation International News
Air Charter Assn. Announces Annual Award Recipients
The Air Charter Association (ACA) announced the 2022 winners of its Air Charter Excellence Awards on Thursday at a gala in Brighton, UK. Companies and individuals were nominated in nine categories and winners were chosen through a combination of member voting and an independent judging panel. Categories and winners for...
