valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27
Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
valpo.life
Holiday events at Valparaiso University
Valparaiso University is thrilled to invite students, faculty, staff, and the Valparaiso community to join us in celebrating the season. This year’s events include:. The Annual Tree Lighting, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Harre Union. Santa Claus is coming to Valpo, and he’s bringing a whole host of holiday...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
valpo.life
Central Elementary School Students and Staff Celebrate New Blue Ribbon School Status
Wonderful things happen in the community every day, but it’s not every day that a school is nationally recognized and given an award by the U.S Department of Education. Central Elementary School in Valparaiso has recently been selected as a National Blue Ribbon School, and on Monday, November 21, the school held an assembly for students and staff to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment.
valpo.life
Valparaiso Police Swear-in New Officer, James Bilder
The Valparaiso Police have added an additional officer with the swearing-in of James Bilder today. Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony within the council chamber of City Hall. Chief Jeff Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff in attendance, joined the family of the new officer to witness the event. During the ceremony, Chief Balon welcomed the new hire into the Valparaiso Police Department family and added his remarks on how hiring new police officers has been one of his favorite assignments as Chief of Police. This will be the final swearing-in ceremony Chief Balon will oversee for the Valparaiso Police Department, before taking on his new role of Sheriff of Porter County in January.
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
2 children among 7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in South Loop, Chicago fire says
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Sunday night.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for November 18, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Jerald Minzey, Davetta Hasan, Cameron Perkins, and Tori Richards. Jerald Minzey is wanted for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Davetta Hasan is wanted for theft. Cameron Perkins is wanted for theft. Tori Richards is wanted for two counts of failure to appear, both...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
3 missing South Bend children found safe, police say
South Bend police are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13.
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Chicago police put out alert, share surveillance photos after string of robberies at Target stores
One took place at the store on South State, five others happened at the store on Clark Street in the South Loop.
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System wins Aspire 2022 Innovation Award
Community Healthcare System has been recognized by Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a leading provider of human resource, payroll and workforce management solutions, for innovative use of its Dimensions employee self-scheduling technology. UKG honored Community Healthcare System with the 2022 Aspire Innovation Award. The award is part of a longstanding tradition...
Have you seen this man? Will County Sheriff’s Office, family seek public’s help in finding missing father
FRANKFORT, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a man from Frankfort who went missing Monday. Luis Padilla, 55, was last seen leaving his home in the 7700 block of West North Avenue in Frankfort on a blue mountain bike in his Chef Claus Country Cookin’ uniform […]
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
