KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
KTEN.com
Comic Con comes to Ardmore for first time
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Comic Con is a convention for enthusiasts of all kinds, ranging from comic books to movies and even video games. Usually held in major cities, Ty Randolph, an Ardmore native, helped bring the event to Ardmore for the first time. "Usually they're held in Oklahoma City...
KTEN.com
Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
KTEN.com
Area charities offer relief in apartment utility crisis
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN)—Grayson County charities are offering relief for those affected by the ongoing utility crisis at apartments owned by Apex East Coast Apartment Management. The Salvation Army is opening its doors overnight for tenants without power. "We will have cots set up, we'll be feeding... we're holding...
bryancountypatriot.com
Nawana Hunkapiller
Nawana Francine Hunkapiller, entered this life September 27, 1947, in Amarillo, Texas. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2022. She was the daughter of Calvin Vibbard and Klyda Wilson. She married the love of her life Norman Hunkapiller on August 8, 1964, and they...
KXII.com
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
Protected springs at recreation area impacted by drought
The prolonged drought that is impacting the state is negatively affecting the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
madillrecord.net
Willis Bridge slotted to be completed in the spring
The Willis Bridge is the longest state-maintained bridge in Oklahoma with its namesake from the local community of Willis, Okla. The 62-year-old bridge is on SH-99/US-377 that connects Whitesboro, Texas and Madill, Okla. With over 2,800 vehicles traveling across the bridge daily, it was deemed in poor condition by the...
KTEN.com
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
KTEN.com
Watch for deer on Texoma highways
(KTEN) — It's that time of year again, when motorists on rural roads and highways are subject to close encounters with deer. And if you see one deer crossing the road, there are likely more in the vicinity. "You need to slow down and make sure more deer aren't...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)
Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
