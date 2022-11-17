Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”
LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
hogville.net
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ best leads to easy win in Little Rock
Thanksgiving Week may not be the time to give gifts, but Arkansas’ women’s basketball team certainly gave themselves one on Sunday afternoon. Syracuse transfer Chrissy Carr had a season-high 22 points to lead four Razorbacks in double figures as visiting Arkansas routed Little Rock 93-49 at the Jackson Stephens Center.
hogville.net
Rocket Sanders regains form as Hogs top Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back Rocket Sanders returned to his old form on Saturday night when he rushed 24 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-27 win over No. 14 Ole Miss. In addition, Sanders caught five passes for 29 yards. The big night came after...
hogville.net
Hot Shooting Pushes Razorbacks Past Trojans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs offer scholarships to Boozer twins, including No. 1 class of 2025 prospect
LITTLE ROCK — Never shy about recruiting twins, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman offered scholarships to the Boozer twins of Miami, Fla., on Thursday, including the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2025. Sophomores Cameron Boozer (6-9 combo forward, Christopher Columbus High School, Miami, Fla., ESPN and 247Sports...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show Will Moclair and Kirk go over Ole Miss, and potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with. They also look ahead to Arkansas’s final game of the season on Friday vs Missouri.
hogville.net
Arkansas becomes bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday in Fayetteville. The Arkansas defense came to play in this matchup. On the Rebels first possession, Jaxson Dart fumbles the ball and Hogs linebacker Drew Sanders recovers it. Unfortunately, the...
hogville.net
Kiffin laments Ole Miss miscues in loss at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Minutes after No. 14 Ole Miss suffered a 42-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday night, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin look over the game’s stat sheet. Kiffin saw that Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3) and it’s offense had piled up 703 yards total offense, 463 of it rushing, all while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per play.
hogville.net
Hogs take down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27, now bowl eligible
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took control of the game early against No. 14 Ole Miss and won 42-27 before 71,365 fans at Razorback Stadium on senior night to become bowl eligible before facing Missouri on Friday. The Hogs led 35-6 at halftime and then scored on the second play of...
hogville.net
McAdoo, Johnson key in Arkansas secondary improvement
LOWELL – As two starters in an improving Arkansas secondary, true freshmen Quincey McAdoo and sophomore Jayden Johnson are looking to end the regular season strong and get a third bowl invitation in as many years. The defenders, who are also roommates, shared that viewpoint Thursday night as the...
hogville.net
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas tradition?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since it’s senior night, this week’s PTN Faceoff topic is best Arkansas tradition. Our KNWA evening co-anchors Chad Mira and Chelsea Helms shares what they think is the best tradition at Arkansas. To vote on who won the Faceoff, head to the link...
hogville.net
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
hogville.net
Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season
VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
hogville.net
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible. The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.
