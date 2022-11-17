Read full article on original website
Related
9 best blanket hoodies for hunkering down this winter
The escalating cost of living crisis and spike in energy bills has rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda for winter 2022 – and one product in particular is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most coveted buys: wearable blankets.Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, these hooded and sleeved throws grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear became the new daywear. Now, they’re hot property once again as a means to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – with...
One Fashion Expert on Winter's Most Versatile Shoe Trend
Are you as big of a fan of lug-sole boots as I am? This winter, lug-sole boot looks have been some of my favorite of the season, especially the outfits that fashion maverick Sam Hwang has been putting together. A true maximalist at heart, Hwang is one fashion expert I...
ETOnline.com
The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter: Allbirds, UGG, The North Face, and More
As the days and nights get colder, there's something extra comforting about a pair of cozy slippers. Sure you could always go with a thick sock, but they just don't have the same feel as a super soft slipper. And this year, celebrities are repeatedly wearing slippers like any other pair of shoes — making them trendy footwear to leave the house wearing, too.
hypebeast.com
Keep Your Feet Cozy This Winter in the adidas Puffylette "Camo"
Temperatures are starting to decline as fall is entering into its latter stages and winter is on the way, so sportswear brands are tapping into the seasonal shift to supply its consumers with footwear options that can help you brave the harsher climate conditions. We’re starting to see more GORE-TEX-lined kicks and cozier options trickle out into the marketplace, the latter of which includes the Three Stripes’ new.
Oprah’s Favorite Leggings Are Secretly on Major Sale Right Now—Grab a Pair Before the Rest of the Internet Catches On
It's no surprise that the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging made Oprah’s esteemed Favorite Things list. The Pocket Legging is one of those buttery-to-the-touch types of athleisurewear that puts other to shame because of its high-performance, comfort, and fit (plus: POCKETS). Not only is the quality of the fabric durable and sustainable (made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles), but in addition to being eco-conscious, it’s also one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands on the market. So when we learned the leggings were finally on sale, we added several to cart.
The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is almost here, but some of the best Black Friday shoe deals from your favorite brands came early this year. Footwear is one of the biggest and most shopped categories every year, and this year’s Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals will be no different. Whether you’re shopping for a sneakerhead or just any man or woman on your holiday gifting list, retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, adidas, and more have you covered. This...
These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'
Leather pants are a timeless fall and winter staple, proven to be a go-to choice seen on several celebs like Hilary Duff and Gigi Hadid. After all, they give any outfit an effortlessly cool look. And if you're on a mission to recreate a few of your favorite celebrity looks without spending a ton of money, then you might consider faux leather leggings instead.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
I bought the $17 'pillow slide' sandals TikTok is obsessed with, and they literally feel like walking on squishy clouds
These cushioned slippers, called "pillow slides," are famous on TikTok and Instagram because of how squishy they are. I tried a pair and found them super comfortable.
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
The 27 best fall sweaters for men, from classic cotton knits to washable cashmeres
A sweater is surely a closet staple. Here are our favorite options for fall, including brands like Ralph Lauren, L.L.Bean, J.Crew, and more.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Crosswave X7 #3277 Cordless Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac Exclusive...
Gear Patrol
Stay Ready for Anything in This Full Body GORE-TEX Suit
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. When it comes to outdoor gear, the pros at Backcountry have all bases and all seasons covered, from curating only the best products and brands to creating high-grade apparel and equipment of their own. Backcountry’s Backcountry Gore-TEX Pro Cardiac Kit for men and women is a prime example of the brand's gear and apparel prowess and offers ultimate protection when there's snow to explore or storms a-brewin'. The succinct collection comprises durable, weather- and waterproof bib pants and jackets; both pieces are reinforced throughout for optimal coverage and together can stand up to any storm.
I'm Nordstrom's Fashion Editor—These Are the Under-$150 Items You Won't Regret
If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.
Gear Patrol
This Vacuum Bundle Makes Cleaning Up After Pets So Much Easier
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but even puppies can take a while to learn the basics. Plus, no matter how old your pet is, mistakes are inevitable – floors are likely to be soiled. Bissel’s new CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro is a powerful, cordless vacuum specially designed for cleaning any and all surfaces your pet might "visit."
CNET
Best Winter Athletic Wear for Women
Living in New York during the winter can be magical, but not when it's time to go on a morning run. Over the past couple of months I ditched my Planet Fitness membership and began incorporating a daily outdoor run into my morning routine. However, one of the biggest deterrents for exercising outside for me during the winter has always been the unbearable cold. For years my workout clothes have only consisted of cheap leggings, one sports bra and a T-shirt -- all items that are ill-equipped for me running in the cold. That's why I made it my mission to find the best athletic wear for winter time.
This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Shoppers are calling it the “softest blanket ever” The season of cozying up is here! While you may already have a plush robe, fluffy slippers, and a portable space heater in your cold weather toolbox, a new fuzzy throw blanket may be just what you need to put that winter chill to bed once and for all — and Amazon just put one of its best-selling blankets on major sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can score the Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket for up to 41...
New Outerwear Company Hootie Hoo Beckons Kids Outside
When Xiaonan "Claire" Zhu started her own children's outerwear company last year — dubbed Hootie Hoo — she set out to create clothing that was highly waterproof and breathable. And then she applied parental wisdom. In addition to adding the standard hand and ski-lift-pass pockets to the jackets, she put a pocket on each of the lower legs of the bib snow pants. On the left leg is a zippered pocket above the boot, designed to hold snacks or a sandwich in a spot where they shouldn't get smooshed. On the right leg is what Zhu calls the Zero Trace Pocket; it's for kids to carry out their trash.
Comments / 0