Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan to narrow win over Ohio
Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan escaped with a 70-66 nonconference victory over Ohio
Aggies finish MBI out strong, defeat Loyola Chicago 67-51
Well, life comes at you fast in college basketball, and for Texas A&M, their stay in the AP Top 25 lasted for about a day, after falling to Murray State 88-79 in the quarterfinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, then falling off a second butt-kicking in the consolation round against Colorado 103-75, things went downhill very quickly. On Sunday afternoon, the Aggies had one more chance to get a win to get things back on track facing Loyola Chicago for 7th place in the tournament, and man did they deliver. In what was a 67-51 romp, the Aggies led by 11...
