Millwood, WA

Washington Examiner

Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard

(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
SPOKANE, WA
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Crosscut

This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub

Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
USK, WA
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County passes 2022 election audit

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state's most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the association's fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the award recognizes...
SPOKANE, WA

