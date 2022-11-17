Read full article on original website
Last day to weigh in on new Trent/Sullivan Interchange is Friday, November 18
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For drivers who commute to and from Spokane Valley, today’s the last day to weigh in on a new design for the Trent Ave./Sullivan Rd. interchange. Four different designs are on the table for how the roads would be rebuilt and how traffic will flow. The City of Spokane Valley says the project is just in...
Washington Examiner
Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard
(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
KHQ Right Now
Large storage containers arrive at Trent Resource and Assistance Center to expand personal belonging storage
Additional personal and secure large storage has been added to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) to keep people connected to their personal belongings while they seek housing and other services. Four large storage containers arrived at the navigation center to create additional secure storage space and maximize the...
Hayden resident fighting against multiple sclerosis traveling to Mexico to get treatment
HAYDEN, Idaho — For 23 years, Bates, 53, of Hayden, has lived with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination. Robin Bates in some ways is fighting to buy his future, and he’s just over halfway...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
inlander.com
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
nwpb.org
Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake
For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
RSV cases steadily rising in Spokane, children's hospitals overwhelmed
SPOKANE, Wash. — A surge in RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases is placing a major strain on our nation's hospitals right now. Pediatric hospitals across Washington state are swamped with children infected by RSV. Many are operating at 100 % capacity almost 24 hours a day. Here in Spokane,...
This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub
Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
KREM
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus. Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. Moscow Police...
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County passes 2022 election audit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state's most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the association's fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the award recognizes...
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
WPFO
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
