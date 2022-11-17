Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Basketball Road Trip Wraps Up Tuesday at Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – In another rematch from last year's schedule, Oklahoma (4-1) and Arkansas State (2-2) are set to meet in another pre-Thanksgiving clash on Tuesday night. The two will meet at First National Bank in Jonesboro, Ark., at 7:30 p.m. CT as the Sooners play their third true road game of the season. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Brad Bobo and Carol Halford on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video
Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
How Drake Stoops' Career Night Helped Fuel a Fast Start for Oklahoma in Bedlam
Drake Stoops saved his best day statistically for Senior Night to help OU down Oklahoma State 28-13.
oklahoma Sooner
Turk Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
NORMAN — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. A redshirt senior from Dallas, Texas, Turk has handled all of OU's punting duties over the last two...
oklahoma Sooner
Kruger Inducted Into Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
NORMAN – After a career that spanned four-plus decades and 10 as the Oklahoma head men's basketball coach, Lon Kruger was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night in Kansas City, Mo. The 2022 Class includes Kruger, Richard Hamilton (UConn), Larry Miller (North Carolina),...
oklahoma Sooner
Balanced Effort Leads Sooners Past Lady Mavs
FORT WORTH - Five Sooners scored in double figures as No. 16 Oklahoma overpowered UT Arlington 89-80 at the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday night. Taylor Robertson buried five 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 21 points as the Sooners (4–1) notched their second win of the season over a 2022 NCAA Tournament team.
KOCO
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden discusses Bedlam rivalry, big 2011 win
The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Oklahoma Sooners big in 2011 to win the Big 12 crown. The quarterback leading that year's Oklahoma State squad was Brandon Weeden. Ahead of this year's Bedlam matchup, KOCO 5 Sports Director Bryan Keating sat down with Weeden to discuss the rivalry, the 44-10 win in 2011 and more.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops' Road Trip Continues Sunday vs. UTA
FORT WORTH – For the first time since 2013, No. 16 Oklahoma and UT Arlington will meet on the hardwood. The two NCAA Tournament teams a season ago are off to strong starts in 2022 and are set to square off in the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Ron Thulin and Brandi Poole on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma.
oklahoma Sooner
Wrestling Inks Five in 2023 Class
Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli announced the addition of five signees for the 2023 recruiting class. All five are ranked in the top 20 of their respective classes. "Our signees have an enormous amount of talent," head coach Lou Rosselli said. "I am excited to get them here to Norman this summer to start working with them."
Oklahoma football TE Daniel Parker suspended after allegations of domestic violence surface
An Oklahoma Sooners football player is in hot water after being accused of domestic violence. Fifth-year Oklahoma football tight end Daniel Parker has been suspended by the Sooners indefinitely following an emergency protective order filed against him in Cleveland County last week, as reported by Eli Lederman of Tulsa World.
KOCO
Bedlam fans camp overnight to see which team reigns supreme
NORMAN, Okla. — Bedlam fans camped overnight to see which team will reign supreme. On Friday night, some fans were already out in the cold getting ready and even camping outside. Though it was below freezing and there was a breeze too, it didn’t matter for some fans because it was Bedlam weekend.
oklahoma Sooner
Ergs Available For Rent
Any current student of the University of Oklahoma is welcome to rent a concept2 machine (on a first come, first serve basis) from the rowing program for a fee of $25.00 and proof of student ID. Cash and checks accepted. Please contact Ty Fjeseth at ty.f.fjeseth-1@ou.edu for more information. Ergs...
KTUL
Oklahoma State University named top school for online RN to BSN program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University's RN to BSN has been ranked among the nation's best online degree programs by EDUMed.org, which highlights programs based on overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. OSU's program ranked in three EduMed categories including Best Online Nursing Programs in Oklahoma,...
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
KOKI FOX 23
Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
KOKI FOX 23
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
Who's Who in Tulsa: A 'Tulsa King' Character Guide
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may be one of the hardest-working writers in the industry. Not only does he have new episodes of Yellowstone airing, but he's working on prequel and spinoff series as well as another season of his show, Mayor of Kingstown. But there's one show, in particular, we're super excited about: Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action hero. It's a mafia-centric tale about an ex-capo who finds himself pushed out of his former territory in New York after serving a prison sentence for his boss. Now operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he has to settle new territory and build up his cred as a made man once more. But of course, as you've probably guessed, that won't be easy.
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
Comments / 0