Tuscaloosa, AL

Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
University of Alabama Students Raise Money to Feed Hungry Children in Tuscaloosa

An advertising class at the University of Alabama raised thousands of dollars for hungry children this week, the group announced in a press release. Last Wednesday, Susan Daria's Advertising and Public Relations class hosted their "Luck of the Draw" at downtown Tuscaloosa's Innisfree Irish Pub. The event was in support of Secret Meals For Hungry Children, Alabama Credit Union's nonprofit program that provides food for K-12 students.
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama

You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ALABAMA STATE
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles

A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

