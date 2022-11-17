Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Returning to Tuscaloosa Next Month
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Tuscaloosa next month for a small parade and several other events, all of which will benefit the Salvation Army. Adams Beverages, a Tuscaloosa drink distributor, announced the news in a press release distributed to local media Tuesday morning. Maddie Hyatt, a spokesperson for...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there are special events happening all over Tuscaloosa. This Monday, November 21st, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to the first...
Tuscaloosa’s Walt Maddox Makes Annual Iron Bowl Wager With Auburn Mayor
The mayors of Tuscaloosa and Auburn will continue their annual tradition of pouring back into their communities through their friendly Iron Bowl wager, the return of which was announced Monday. According to a release from the City of Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox and Mayor Ron Anders are placing a wager...
Hotel Capstone Announces the Return of “The Jingle Bar”
The Hotel Capstone on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa announced that a fan-favorite feature will be returning for the 2022 holiday season. The Jingle Bar, which is a holiday pop-up experience, is coming back to the hotel’s restaurant Legends. “We had such an overwhelming response...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
Kick Off the Holiday Season in Tuscaloosa at ‘An Elvis Christmas’
Jerome Jackson will headline “An Elvis Christmas” at Tuscaloosa's Druid City Music Hall. The holiday concert is in partnership with 95.3 The Bear, Catfish 100.9, St. Nick 97.5, and ALT 101.7 along with the Druid City Music Hall. Some would say that Jackson is the number one Elvis...
Tuscaloosa Legend Gives Turkeys Back To Hometown Ahead Of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many of us are enjoying a slower week as the holiday approaches. It's a holiday of remembrance and gathering with family and friends enjoying food and fellowship. However, it isn't always easy getting that food on the table. In walks Tuscaloosa-native and MLB superstar Tim Anderson.
3 Places for Soccer Fans to Watch World Cup Matches In and Around Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The college football season may be winding down, but on the other side of the planet, 7,500 miles from Tuscaloosa, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is just getting started in Qatar. The tournament. held every four years, is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet and is expected to be watched by billions across the globe.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide
Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
Don Staley Receives ARHA Lifetime Achievement Award Last Week
The former president and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports was honored with a lifetime achievement award last week for his efforts of promoting hospitality and tourism in Alabama. According to a press release from the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, the group held their annual 2022 Stars of the...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Light Up Tuscaloosa in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
University of Alabama Students Raise Money to Feed Hungry Children in Tuscaloosa
An advertising class at the University of Alabama raised thousands of dollars for hungry children this week, the group announced in a press release. Last Wednesday, Susan Daria's Advertising and Public Relations class hosted their "Luck of the Draw" at downtown Tuscaloosa's Innisfree Irish Pub. The event was in support of Secret Meals For Hungry Children, Alabama Credit Union's nonprofit program that provides food for K-12 students.
Tuscaloosa Police Train Other Agencies on Firearms Forensics Tech Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department hosted a training Wednesday to inform state law enforcement agencies on a system that aids in sharing data on gun crimes with other agencies to reduce crime. TPD, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Nashville Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office, hosted...
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Tuscaloosa’s Session Bar Partners with Boys and Girls Club for Cocktail of the Month
Tuscaloosa's Session Cocktails bar will partner with the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama for November's 'Cocktail for a Cause" initiative, which partners with a different charity each month and fundraises for them by selling a specialty cocktail in their honor. A portion of the proceeds is set aside...
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
Verner Elementary School’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Barker Terrell
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Barker...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
